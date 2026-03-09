72 Where? Oprah Winfrey Stuns At Paris Fashion Week — Her 5 Best Looks

Close
Oprah’s 5 Best Paris Fashion Week Looks

When it comes to commanding attention without saying a word, Oprah Winfrey has always understood the assignment.

Published on March 9, 2026
Oprah Winfrey | Zimmermann - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Richard Bord / Getty

As reported by Black Enterprise, a short viral video showing Oprah walking alongside her longtime best friend Gayle King quickly made the rounds online. The clip itself was brief and fairly ordinary, but it did not take long for internet commentary to shift toward Oprah’s appearance and ongoing weight loss journey. Some users speculated about medications often associated with weight management like Ozempic and GLP 1. While others pointed out that both women are in their seventies and naturally experiencing the changes that come with aging.

Oprah (72) has been open in recent years about using a prescription medication in the GLP 1 class to help manage her weight. During an episode of The Oprah Podcast, she explained that the treatment helped quiet what she described as constant “food noise,” allowing her to better understand her hunger cues and relationship with food.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘And You Get A Controversy!’ A Look Back At The 7 Oprah Winfrey Scandals That Tested And Cemented Her Power

Zimmermann - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Beyond the online weight debates, Oprah looked confident, polished, and completely in her element during Paris Fashion Week.

According to Radar Online, Oprah arrived at the Chloé show in a chic ensemble that perfectly blended sophistication with modern style. The outfit included straight leg jeans paired with a peach ruffle front blouse that was tucked neatly into the waistline. She layered the look with a cropped tan suede jacket that featured a cape inspired silhouette, giving the outfit a fashionable twist.

Oprah completed the look with sleek hair styled into a low bubble ponytail and cat eye sunglasses that added a touch of classic Hollywood glam. Walking beside Gayle, the pair looked every bit like two longtime friends enjoying a major moment in fashion.

While social media may always have opinions, Oprah’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week served as another reminder that style has no age limit. Whether she is hosting conversations, building empires, or stepping out in a show stopping outfit, Miss Winfrey continues to move through the world with confidence.

Oprah Winfrey’s Paris Fashion Week Looks

1. Chanel Couture

Chanel - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Oprah steps out at the Chanel show in a chic look from head to toe.

2. Rare Oprah Sighting

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 - Day 8
Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Before she sat front row at the Zimmerman show, she stepped out on the Paris streets.

3. Front Row

Chloé - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

This look is wonderful from head to toe.

4. Bestie Goals

Stella McCartney - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Oprah and her bestie Gayle are two peas in a pod at Paris Fashion Week.

5. Get Into It

Chloé - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

72 where? Oprah looks amazing.

What was your favorite Oprah Paris Fashion Week look? Comment below.

RELATED CONTENT: Cynthia Erivo Did That! — 5 2025 Tony Awards Moments Breaking The Internet

