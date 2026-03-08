Close
Civil Rights & Social Justice

7 White Celebrity Allies Who've Publicly Supported Black People

‘So Much Of What We Love Comes From Black Culture’ Says Sophia Bush & 6 More White Celebrity Allies

Sophia Bush used her privilege and voice to speak up for Black people at the NAACP Image Awards. Here are some White people with no problem rooting for everybody Black out loud.

Published on March 8, 2026
(L-R) Sophia Bush and Nia Batts attend the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic). Actress and activist Jane Fonda (L) and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors speak on stage at The United State of Women Summit 2018 – Day 1 on May 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images). Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The Pass The Mic initiative might be over and the black squares might have gone away, but there are still some White people with the courage to speak out against injustice, like Sophia Bush. Allies in Hollywood have spoken up about the need to support Black people who are fighting to tell their stories. 

White Allies Speaking Up

They are using their popularity and their profits to direct attention and resources to Black creatives in their own way, without centering themselves. It might be less popular today than it was in 2020, but that makes it even more important to recognize when these allies do the right thing by talking to their peers instead of repeating what we already know to us. 

Are we handing out cookout invitations? Hell no! But we are appreciating people who are using their voice to point out injustice. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Deserve To Be Left Alone’ Black Women Are Reconsidering White Women Allyship After Kamala Harris’ Election Loss [Opinion]

Here are 7 White people with no problem rooting for everybody Black out loud below. 

1. Sophia Bush 

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

    Actress Sophia Bush asked White people to speak up for Black people during an interview at the NAACP Image Awards. Her actions were an example of true allyship. She acknowledged her status as a guest at the table of Black excellence in an interview with Refinery29 that she did with her friend and business partner, Nia Betts, at her side.  

    “Art is always political,” said Bush. “As the White friend at this event, I’m gonna go ahead and say to the women who look like me—to the men who look like me—it’s incredibly important to remember that so much of what we love in America comes from Black culture.”

    The NAACP Awards is not the first time that Bush has dived into advocacy. She was a loud voice of the Me Too movement, using her fame to fight for safer working environments for women in the entertainment industry. 

    2. Reese Witherspoon 

      Apple TV's "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season Two Special Event
      Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

      The Hello Sunshine founder has been intentional about developing stories that speak to the fullness of Black women’s experiences. She is giving us well-rounded characters on The Morning Show and working with people like Kerry Washington to bring diverse stories to the forefront. Her commitment to intersectionality shows up in her work, not just her words. 

      3. Renee Rapp 

        Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 - Arrivals
        Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

        Renee Rapp does not play about Black women, starting with Megan Thee Stallion. She went off when talking about people who might dare to try the H-Town hottie during an interview with Ziwe. She doubled down on social media. Rapp served as Meg’s bodyguard during Coachella, too. She clutched one of her arms while Cara Delevingne held the other one. White women putting their physical bodies between a Black woman and harm? 

        THAT is allyship. 

        4. Sarah Paulson 

          32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
          Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

          We love Sarah and her bob because she loves us. She appeared in a series of NAACP videos where celebrities committed to being anti-racist, and promoting concrete ways that people could support Black organizations. 

          5. Jane Fonda 

            Pomellato Dinner Celebrating Milanese Craftsmanship for Exceptional Woman
            Source: WWD / Getty

            Fonda is no stranger to riding for the Black community. The actress and activist was speaking out about white privilege in the ’70s! She shows up at protests and makes monetary donations. She sits firmly on the right side of history every time.

            6. Robert De Niro 

              iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Backstage
              Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

              De Niro’s Tribeca Film Festival has dedicated programming designed to celebrate Black culture and promote Black creators. This programming has continued despite shifts in the political climate. He has also used his voice to support Black people in a less formal way. 

              Like many people, De Niro had his eyes opened by developing consideration for his Black family members. He used his celebrity to share how he realized his experience with authority differs greatly from his children and many other people’s children. 

              7. Angelina Jolie 

                "Coutures" Première
                Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

                Jolie has Black children as well. 

                She sent her daughter Zahara Jolie to the beloved HBCU, Spelman College. She was spotted doing the electric slide at a campus send- off celebration. Jolie also goes out of her way to speak to Black outlets on red carpets where they are marginalized and moved to the end of the line. 

                RELATED CONTENT: From Fani Willis To Letitia James: How Trump’s Allies Weaponize The Law Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

                MadameNoire

