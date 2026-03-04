'The Tyra Banks Show's' Wildest Moments
‘Kiss My Fat Ass!’ — The 6 Wildest Moments From ‘The Tyra Banks Show’
If there was one thing daytime television in the mid 2000s was going to do, it was commit to the bit. And few hosts committed harder than Tyra Banks. Read on for the wildest Tyra Banks Show moments.
Long before think pieces and TikTok breakdowns, The Tyra Banks Show gave us a blend of therapy sessions, social experiments, and soft chaos that somehow passed as afternoon programming. The former supermodel-turned media mogul positioned herself as both relatable and reflective. She cried with her guests. She unpacked insecurities. She attempted to tackle everything from body image to relationships. But sometimes the execution left viewers blinking at their screens.
With renewed conversations sparked by Netflix revisiting America’s Next Top Model, many fans are also reexamining Tyra’s talk show era. As noted in a retrospective by The Root, some of the show’s most headline-grabbing segments have not aged gracefully.
The thing about Tyra was that she genuinely seemed to want to empower people. She often centered conversations around self-esteem, beauty standards, and vulnerability. But the show also leaned heavily into spectacle. And in a pre-social media accountability era, spectacle often won.
Today, audiences are more media savvy. Fans understand the difference between raising awareness and staging a moment for ratings. Looking back, The Tyra Banks Show lived in that gray space. Here are some of the talk show moments that still have us saying, “Did that really air on daytime television?”
The Tyra Banks Show’s Wildest Talk Show Moments
1. The Fat Suit Social Experiment
Tyra stepped into a prosthetic suit to simulate life as a plus-size woman navigating public spaces. While intended to spark empathy, many critics felt it centered on performance rather than the lived experiences of actual plus-size women.
2. The Naomi Face Off
When Tyra sat down with Naomi Campbell to address years of rumored tension, viewers expected fireworks. What they got was a polite but tense exchange that still feels layered when rewatched today.
3. Kiss My Fat Ass
After tabloids published unflattering beach photos, Tyra delivered an impassioned defense of her body on air. The moment was empowering for many women, even as it later came to stand in complicated contrast to critiques of her modeling competition series.
4. Homeless for a Day
In an attempt to understand poverty, Tyra temporarily lived on the streets. Critics argued the segment oversimplified and dramatized a deeply complex issue.
5. The Vaseline Reveal
In what felt like an effort to channel Oprah Winfrey’s level of generosity, Tyra hyped up a major beauty giveaway. The big surprise turned out to be a jar of Vaseline for each audience member. The secondhand embarrassment was real.
6. Patti LaBelle’s Clapback
During a baking segment, Patti LaBelle quickly corrected a comment about cupcake wrappers, reminding everyone that legends do not play about respect.
Love her or critique her, Tyra gave us television that was bold, messy, and unforgettable. And clearly, we are still talking about it. What was your favorite Tyra Banks Show moment? Comment below.
