‘Kiss My Fat Ass!’ — The 6 Wildest Moments From ‘The Tyra Banks Show’

Source: James Devaney / Getty

If there was one thing daytime television in the mid 2000s was going to do, it was commit to the bit. And few hosts committed harder than Tyra Banks. Read on for the wildest Tyra Banks Show moments.

Long before think pieces and TikTok breakdowns, The Tyra Banks Show gave us a blend of therapy sessions, social experiments, and soft chaos that somehow passed as afternoon programming. The former supermodel-turned media mogul positioned herself as both relatable and reflective. She cried with her guests. She unpacked insecurities. She attempted to tackle everything from body image to relationships. But sometimes the execution left viewers blinking at their screens.

With renewed conversations sparked by Netflix revisiting America’s Next Top Model, many fans are also reexamining Tyra’s talk show era. As noted in a retrospective by The Root, some of the show’s most headline-grabbing segments have not aged gracefully.

The thing about Tyra was that she genuinely seemed to want to empower people. She often centered conversations around self-esteem, beauty standards, and vulnerability. But the show also leaned heavily into spectacle. And in a pre-social media accountability era, spectacle often won.

Today, audiences are more media savvy. Fans understand the difference between raising awareness and staging a moment for ratings. Looking back, The Tyra Banks Show lived in that gray space. Here are some of the talk show moments that still have us saying, “Did that really air on daytime television?”