Gyrl Wonder’s First-Ever Gala To Celebrate Gayle King, Danessa Myricks & Asia Milia Ware

“We are incredibly proud that belif is sponsoring Gyrl Wonder’s inaugural gala,” said Jamie Jung, belif Brand Manager in the official press release. “At belif, we believe true confidence begins with trust — in the products you use and in the community that surrounds you. Gyrl Wonder’s dedication to equipping young women of color with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive reflects values we deeply share. Supporting their work is a meaningful way for us to invest in the next generation of visionary leaders and celebrate the power of possibility.”

Non-profit organization Gyrl Wonder announced its inaugural Women of Impact Gala honoring Gayle King, Danessa Myricks and Asia Milia Ware. Set to be held March 16th at the LVMH Magic Room in New York City, the ceremony will be hosted by Les Alfred, host of the popular podcast She’s So Lucky and sponsored by Legacy Partner belif Skincare.

Gyrl Wonder Gala Honorees

Known for her longtime dedication to journalism and uplifting Black women, Gayle King, Co-Host of CBS Mornings and Editor-at-Large, Oprah Daily, is among the honorees for the evening. King’s influence extends beyond the anchor desk — mentoring emerging media professionals and expanding representation at the highest levels of broadcast news. Her commitment to storytelling and truth-telling continues to inspire the next generation of leaders in media.

Beauty entrepreneur and self-taught makeup artist Danessa Myricks will be given her flowers for disrupting the beauty industry by centering diversity in product development and championing creative expression across all skin tones.

Asia Milia Ware, Beauty Editor at The Cut, known for shaping culture-defining conversations at the intersection of beauty, identity, and power will also be honored.

Tola Lawal Starts Gyrl Wonder

Gyrl Wonder was founded by Tola Lawal, 11 years ago, with the goal of “preparing and positioning young women of color for leadership and long-term success.” The young visionary dreamed about it becoming this successful, prayed about it and wrote it down on her vision board, but was never “100% certain it would grow into what it is today.”

“I was hopeful — and deeply committed — but I’ve learned that certainty isn’t always required for impact. “What I’ve tried to do is stay present. Every milestone, every partnership, every young woman who said “this changed my life” felt like confirmation that we were building something meaningful. Watching it evolve from an idea into a living, breathing community has been one of the greatest blessings of my life,” she said in an exclusive exchange.

According to Tola, she was inspired to start Gyrl Wonder to create a bridge for young women into professional industries. “Community has always been a part of who I am. As a sorority woman, I understand the power of sisterhood and access. I kept meeting brilliant, creative young women who didn’t fit into traditional career boxes. They were strong writers, designers, storytellers, culture shapers — but they didn’t realize those gifts translated into real careers inside media, entertainment, fashion, and tech. Gyrl Wonder was created to build that bridge. To take creative ambition seriously. To show young women of color that the companies they admire aren’t just brands they consume — they’re spaces they can lead in.”



That foundation for Tola began at home from her biggest supporter, her mother. “She believed in me before there were sponsors, headlines, or sold-out rooms. Her support has always been steady, quiet, and unwavering. She never needed proof to back the vision — she trusted the person carrying it. And that foundation gave me the confidence to keep building, even in the early days when the dream felt bigger than the resources.”

Tickets for the Gyrl Wonder Gala are available, here.

