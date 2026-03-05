Close
From Co-Stars To Covert Newlyweds? A Timeline Of Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Marvel-ous Road To Marriage

Published on March 5, 2026
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Premiere
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

If you’ve been rooting for Tomdaya since the first Marvel web sling, this one’s for you.

From superhero sweethearts to real-life soulmates, Zendaya and Tom Holland have given us one of the most low-key, but locked-in-love stories in Hollywood. And if you somehow missed the tea, yes, wedding bells reportedly already rang. As we previously reported, celebrity stylist Law Roach spilled that the ceremony was so secret that it had already happened. Let us rewind.

The duo first met in 2016 after being cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Fans immediately clocked their chemistry during press runs and red carpets, but both stars insisted they were just friends. According to People, romance rumors started swirling in 2017, though they denied dating at the time.

Things escalated in 2019 when audiences watched their on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Still, they kept it cute and platonic publicly. That is, until July 2021, when paparazzi caught them kissing in a car. Internet detectives declared the soft launch complete.

By September 2021, Tom went Instagram official for Zendaya’s birthday, calling her “My MJ.” From there, it was giving grown and intentional. In interviews with outlets like Elle, Zendaya explained that she is big on protecting the peace. She made it clear that while fame comes with the territory, some parts of love deserve privacy.

Over the next few years, they popped out selectively. Hand holding at premieres. Supporting each other at events. Singing Whitney Houston at tennis matches. Tom fixing things around Zendaya’s house like a real life handyman king. He even corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend by saying “fiancée.” Oop.

Then came January 2025. Zendaya hit the Golden Globes carpet with a massive diamond on her left hand. Within 24 hours, engagement reports were confirmed. And now, thanks to Law Roach’s bombshell reveal, the wedding may have already happened behind closed doors.

From co-stars to covert newlyweds, their timeline has been a masterclass in moving in silence. No oversharing or messy headlines. Just vibes, loyalty, and a love story that feels refreshingly real. Spidey really spun the block and secured the bag.

Check out the Tomdaya relationship timeline below:

July 2016: Cast Chemistry Sparks

Barcelona Photo Call - Tom Holland and Zendaya for "SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING"
Source: Robert Marquardt / Getty

The pair met after being cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. They popped up on each other’s Instagram feeds and began press tours together. Fans immediately clocked the energy, but both insisted they were just friends.

July 2017: Romance Rumors Begin

Tom Holland and Zendaya 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall
Source: Fotonoticias / Getty

According to People, insiders claimed they were quietly dating while filming. Both stars denied it publicly, calling each other best friends and shutting down speculation.

June 2019: On-Screen Kiss Goes Viral

When Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters, audiences saw their first on-screen kiss. The chemistry was undeniable, but they kept things professional in interviews.

July 2021: That Car Kiss Confirms It All

Paparazzi caught them kissing inside a car, and the internet lost it. After years of rumors, this was the confirmation fans had been waiting for.

September 2021: Instagram Official

Tom posted a birthday tribute calling Zendaya “My MJ.” She replied sweetly, and just like that, the soft launch turned official.

2022 To 2023: Protecting The Peace

Zendaya spoke about protecting the peace in her relationship. They supported each other at premieres, NBA games, concerts, and even fixed doors together. Tom corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, saying, “fiancée.” Yes, fiancée.

January 2025: Engagement Confirmed

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Zendaya hit the Golden Globes carpet wearing a massive diamond ring. Engagement rumors exploded, and reports confirmed Tom had proposed over the holidays.

February 2025: Secret Wedding Tea

Then came Law Roach’s bombshell. He revealed the wedding already happened and fans missed it. No livestream. No exclusive photos. Just vibes and vows.

From superheroes to hush-hush newlyweds, their love story has been intentional, private, and refreshingly drama-free. In a world of oversharing, they chose mystery and maturity. And honestly, we love that for them.

