Anifa Mvuemba Reminds Us That Rest Is Revolutionary — Designer Announces Hanifa Is Pausing Production

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty For the past few hours, many of our timelines have been focused on one thing: the Hanifa brand. In a rare and vulnerable act, the brand’s founder and designer, Anifa Mvuemba, announced that she’s pressing pause on production. And of course, everyone has something to say. Support for the beloved brand has come quickly, and so has the commentary. MadameNoire affiliate HelloBeautiful will always support Hanifa — and everything it stands for. Because if you’re in fashion, you already know what Hanifa has meant. RELATED CONTENT: Harlem Fashion Row Partners With Barbie To Spotlight Three Black Designers Hanifa Is And Will Forever Be A Brand We Love – She’s That Girl The label has brought joy, spurred innovation, and shifted conversations. It has celebrated Black women in full — our curves, our confidence, our melanin, the way we carry ourselves from event to event, and how we want to feel when we get dressed. Hanifa has never played it safe. And I’m speaking from experience. I’ve been a fan for years. I’ve fought online during her drops. I’ve refreshed carts during Hanifa Friday like it was a sport. I’ve shown up to events and cheered her on in real time. I’ve also interviewed Anifa, and what always stayed with me is that the brand has never felt separate from her life. Family was often right there. Her work was personal – and purpose clear.

Anida creates sculpted silhouettes that understand our bodies and curves. She crafts dramatic denim cuts that make basics feel editorial. And her gowns leave people speechless. Anifa poured herself into the work — even expanding into bridal, creating pieces for the woman who's getting married to the love of her life and still showing up as the baddie she's always been. And while we know a pause is not the end, it's important that we recognize the brand's importance and give Anifa her flowers while also giving her space to renew and recharge. Anifa Drops A Vulnerable Multi-Carousel Post, Speaks Directly To Fans And Industry Insiders "I've been sitting with this question for some time now. Is it all worth it? I've considered shutting Hanifa down," she wrote in black font on a white background. "Because that was A LOT. I think we can all agree. When something goes wrong at this level, you don't argue the cost. You deal with it, and you take responsibility."