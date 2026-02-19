Tiffany ‘I Was Rooting For You’ Richardson Blasts ‘Bully’ Tyra Banks Over Infamous ‘ANTM’ Blowup — ‘You Treated Me Like S—t!’

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Time doesn’t heal all wounds.

America’s Next Top Model alum Tiffany Richardson is going in on Tyra Banks after the show’s creator apologized over their insanely viral moment on the show. Her apology came in Netflix’s new docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

While being eliminated from the show alongside another contestant, Rebecca Epley, Richardson wasn’t as visibly upset by the moment. While Epley cried, Richardson, didn’t, which clearly got to Tyra.

“Rebecca, I admire your emotion right now. It shows to me that this was something that’s very important to you,” Banks said, before turning to Richardson. “Tiffany, I’m extremely disappointed in you. This is a joke to you. … This is serious to these girls, and it should be serious to you.” RELATED CONTENT: Smize On The Prize—6 Black Women Who Continue Richard T. Greener’s Harvard Legacy As the moment became more heated, Banks and Richardson began talking over each other as they tried to explain themselves, which drove Banks to become completely unhinged.

“I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me.” she screamed, leading into her now-infamous sound byte. “I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!”

In the new docuseries, Banks admitted she went “too far”–but her apology wasn’t enough for Tiffany. In a now-deleted post, Richardson slammed the show’s creator in a lengthy caption, calling her a liar and a bully.

“Hold up @tyrabanks let’s keep it cute. you are 1 lying a** tied a** b***h,” She began in her post.