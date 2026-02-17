Source: FG Trade / Getty Black women have often been celebrated as a voting block that consistently saves democracy. But love and appreciation for Black women often appear short-lived. When the economy tanks or when people fear the future, Black women are often the targets of animosity and resentment. If Black women dare to raise our voices online in an effort to right a wrong, or in support of a nation that sees and serves all, we are demonized. You don’t have to take our word for it: think of all the content creators who build their platforms off the scapegoating of Black women. Yet throughout history, Black women have been on the frontlines of movements for change. From voting rights to the fight for public education to campaigns to end mass incarceration, Black women have often raised their voices for the liberation of others. Drawing from a well that has been watered by ancestors such as Ida B. Wells, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ella Baker, and so many others, Black women are often not content to be personally ok: we understand that our liberation is tied to others. Photo of African American pioneering female journalist Ida B Wells (1862 – 1931), circa 1890s. (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images) Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. While it may be tempting to be fearful about the future, we take heart knowing that every day, in every community, Black women stand up and speak out in support of the beloved community. This doesn’t mean Black women should be burdened by the inaction of others or taken for granted. Yet we acknowledge the ways in which Black women draw strength from other Black women who refuse to be silent or silenced.

As co-leaders of 9to5, a national grassroots organization for working women and nonbinary people of color, we have seen Black women confront painful truths (about the targeting of immigrants, about child care that is inaccessible and unaffordable, or about education that is inequitable). They’ve done this even while facing the reality of a nation that doesn’t always see or choose us. Our own organization was founded by women who wanted to ensure that working women had good jobs with benefits and a means of caring for themselves and their families. But the legacy of Black women doesn’t stop with the past – indeed, we see it in the present. In our day-to-day work, we see Black women organizing for voting rights, accessible and fully funded child care, gender justice, and so many other things that make life more just and fair. Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong has been raising her voice to shine a light on the injustice of mass raids. Although she was demonized by the administration, their attacks didn’t dim her light or deter her advocacy. And this isn’t new for Armstrong. In the aftermath of the fatal police killing of George Floyd, she was on the front lines advocating for justice. She is representative of the legacy of Black women who leave the comfort of their homes to disrupt the status quo and win change for the marginalized. Nekima Levy Armstrong, founder, Racial Justice Network; Civil Rights Attorney, Co-founder, Nationwide Target boycott spoke during a news conference at the Hennepin County Government Center Thursday, January 29, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. Levy Armstrong had been arrested with others in connection with the disruption of a church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday January 18, 2026. The activists had determined one of the pastors was an acting director of the local ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) field office. (Photo by Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)