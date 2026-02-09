Coco Jones Channels Whitney Houston With A Black National Anthem Super Bowl Performance That Felt Bigger Than Football

Coco Jones performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Coco Jones paid homage to Whitney Houston during the pregame of Super Bowl 2026 and everyone is talking about it. Not only did Coco dazzle the pregame stage, she reminded us of the power and style of Black women. She did it through her fit and her melodic rendition of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Grammy-winning singer stepped onto the field dressed in an all-white tracksuit that felt retro yet current. Stylist Sankara Xasha Turé and Karl Kani designed Coco’s performance fit.

Coco Jones’ Whitney Houston Inspired Fit Was Everything We Thought It Would Be

Her outfit was inspired by Whitney’s iconic 1991 Super Bowl tracksuit, blending streetwear and sporty chic trend. Coco, who recently got engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, worked directly with her stylist and hip-hop designer Karl Kani to develop the look.

“Karl has amazing ideas,” Coco shared with Entertainment Tonight ahead of her performance. She added that she was excited to see how fans reacted to her rendition of Whitney’s look. She also shared that she stayed true to who she is as an artist.

Coco’s crop jacket fit her like a glove, and she nodded to Whitney’s more oversized version. Coco’s voluminous high–low skirt with a dramatic train elevated Whitney’s relaxed pants.

The addition of red and green striped details to the sleek upper sleeves was chef’s kiss. The details nodded to Black pride, Black History Month, and the irony of Whitney wearing stars and stripes.