Close
Celebrity News

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Elon Musk’s Critique Of Lupita Nyong’o

‘I Would Suggest Looking In A Mirror!’ — Whoopi Goldberg Slams Elon Musk’s Critique Of Lupita Nyong’o Playing Helen Of Troy

Whoopi Goldberg called out Elon Musk in response to his attack on Lupita Nyong’o for her role in Christopher Nolan’s new film, 'The Odyssey.'

Published on February 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

Lupita Nyong’o’s upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey is unknown, but Elon Musk is still attacking the actress. Whoopi Goldberg let it be known that she wasn’t standing for it on The View‘s episode on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

“Ooh, you know, because Homer described this fictional character as fair-skinned, blonde, who was so beautiful that men started a war over her,” Goldberg said, addressing rumors that Nyong’o could play Helen of Troy in the epic. “I don’t know if you realize this, Lupita is also considered one of the world’s most beautiful women. So, I’m not sure what you’re trying to say.”

RELATED CONTENT: Elon Musk’s Dad Tries To Prove His Son Isn’t Racist And Fails Miserably

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur/VF18 / Getty

Goldberg continued, “You don’t actually have to go to the movie. See, I don’t know why you feel the need to speak on this. I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people’s looks, if this is where we’re going.”

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Whoopi Goldberg ended her remarks with a disclaimer: “And don’t bother to try to clown me, baby — I know what I look like. There’s so many things I want to say to you that are rude and awful, but I won’t do it. But know that I’m thinking it!” After her co-hosts offered their takes on the remarks from the tech billionaire, who said, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity,” in response to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goldberg quipped, “Elon, just sit down. For this, when it comes to artistic stuff, go sit down, please.”

Angel Studios' "Solo Mio" Premiere
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Nyongo’s role hasn’t been disclosed since it was announced that she would be part of the cast of Nolan’s film back in November 2024. The Odyssey will also star Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus. 
The Oscar winner hasn’t been seen in the most recent trailer for the film, or in any promotional material released so far to outlets.

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and John Leguizamo. The film is set to premiere on July 17.

RELATED CONTENT: Ayo Edebiri Blasts ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk For Facing ‘Insane Death Threats’ & ‘Racial Slurs’ On X

Related Tags

Christopher Nolan elon musk Lupita Nyong’o The Odyssey Whoopi Goldberg

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Gallery: Ashanti & Nelly Give Couple's Goals At The Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

Bossip
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 06, 2026

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close