Queen Latifah Gives Rare Shoutout To Partner Eboni Nichols — ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud Of You!’

Queen Latifah shared a rare and heartfelt tribute to her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, on Feb. 2. The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to celebrate Nichols’ work as a producer at the 2026 Grammy Awards, which aired Feb. 1.

“Eboni Nichols! I couldn’t be more proud of you for being a Producer on this year’s Grammy Awards,” Queen Latifah, 55, wrote alongside two photos of Nichols, 47, striking a pose. “I [love] watching your dreams come true, baby!”

The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper, who also appeared as a presenter during music’s biggest night, went on to applaud the Grammys’ executive producers Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins, adding, “You all are elevating the biggest night in music to a whole new level!”

Fans were quick to show love in the comments, swooning over The Equalizer star’s public praise for Nichols, who is also an accomplished choreographer. They also praised her for her stellar work on the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“Love your Wife out loud, Queen!!,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Congratulations! That was one of the best Grammy’s ever!!!”

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols have made a few appearances together over the years.

According to E! News, Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols have been together for more than 12 years and share a son, Rebel. Despite their long relationship, the couple generally keeps their private life out of the public eye.

That said, they’ve stepped out together on a few red carpets over the years. Their recent appearances include the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, the 16th Governors Awards in November 2025 and the Met Gala in May 2024.

The Met Gala marked a special milestone for the pair, as it was their first time attending the iconic fashion event. The lovebirds turned heads on the red carpet in beautiful gowns designed by Thom Browne. Speaking with Vogue during a YouTube Live interview on the carpet, Nichols said, around the 1:39:09 minute mark, “It was lovely. It’s just so exciting, all the cameras, everyone screaming Dana’s name, it’s lovely.”

Queen Latifah echoed the sentiment, adding, “I’m actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience, everything from top to bottom. Thank you again from Thom Browne for having us.”

Queen Latifah was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in January.

In addition to celebrating her partner, Queen Latifah recently marked a major milestone of her own. On Jan. 21, the star earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Robyn on The Equalizer. While CBS announced in 2025 that the hit series would conclude after its fifth season, Queen Latifah’s powerful on-screen performance as the fierce former CIA operative continues to resonate with critics and fans alike. Following the nomination, Latifah thanked the NAACP and her supporters for standing by her throughout the years.

“Thank you to the #NAACPImageAwards for the nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. So grateful for our incredible fans, the producers and writers, and the cast and crew who spent late nights and early mornings pouring so much love and passion into this show. Because of you, it’s already a win,” she penned on Instagram. “The spirit of Robyn lives on!”

