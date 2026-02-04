Welcome To ‘Essie’s World’ — Singer Essosa Talks ‘Very Pink’ New Music, Dream Collabs, & Overcoming Anxiety

Source: Essosa / Photo Credits: Saskia Kovandzich Essosa’s creative journey began in East London, her childhood spent writing stories, drawing pictures, and by the age of seven, songwriting. Born Joy Aiseosa Bakare to Nigerian parents, she was raised in Toronto, Canada, before later moving back to Essex. The British-Canadian-Nigerian singer began releasing music independently at age 17, releasing her first single, “The Retreat,” as a protest to Brexit and the mistreatment of minorities in the U.K. Through social media, the 24-year-old has garnered an audience, viral hits, and platforms to connect with fans. Her debut EP, Dreamworld, was released in 2021, followed by her single, “Lemonade.” In 2023, she released “Waste My Time,” which has become a staple, earning over 48 million streams on Spotify, resulting in a record deal with Atlantic Records and Soundcloud’s ‘Ascending Star’ recognition. The year 2024 saw the release of her EP, Essies’s World. Essosa was inspired by artists like Nelly Furtado and Michael Jackson, as well as ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s music. Now, she’s pushing her pen and honing her talents to make a lane for herself. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m A Product Of Bravery’ — Olivia Dean Pays Homage To Guyanese Grandmother As She Accepts Grammy For Best New Artist

Music and friendship with Kaytranada The R&B and Alternative Pop singer revealed to MadameNoire that she has worked with Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ, Kaytranada, and is hopeful for a release this year, stating, “It’s not come out yet, so you’re not late, but we have actually worked together behind the scenes, so I’m hoping that this year something will come out.” Kaytranada reached out to the songstress after hearing her viral song “Waste My Time,” and the two began collaborating. “We’ve been working together for a while now. He really loved ‘Waste My Time,’ and reached out to do a remix of the song, and we just started working together. He’s been a really good friend to me,” she shared. Kaytranada attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Essosa named Kaytranada and Tyler, The Creator as her dream collaborations, so she’s already halfway there.