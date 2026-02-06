‘Why Are They So BIg?’ LEGO And Crocs Break The Internet With Absurdly Fun Collab

Source: crocs / Crocs

LEGO and Crocs teaming up wasn’t on our bingo card for 2026, and judging by fan reactions, most people didn’t see it coming either. On Jan. 23, LEGO revealed a multi-year global partnership with Crocs, the innovative casual footwear brand, uniting two powerhouses known for creativity, originality, and self-expression.

The collaboration kicked off with a bold debut: the LEGO Brick Clog. The oversized Croc slipper is designed to resemble a giant LEGO brick, turning a childhood staple into wearable art. According to the press release, each collectible pair features four studs stamped with the LEGO logo and a brick-inspired outsole. Currently available in red, the LEGO Brick Clog retails for $149.99, if you’re interested in buying a pair.

Satwik Saraswati, Head of Licensing & Extended Line Design & Partnerships at the LEGO Group, shared the brand’s excitement about the launch and what it represents for fans.

“The LEGO Group and Crocs have come together to celebrate people’s bold and unapologetic creativity,” said Saraswati. “Our common mission to enable self-expression and wear it with pride only marks the beginning of a journey with endless possibilities. We cannot wait for the rest of the world to join us and build together with us.”

Social media reactions to the LEGO Brick Clog.

Following the announcement, social media quickly filled with reactions. Some users were eager to grab a pair, while others couldn’t resist poking fun at the shoe’s exaggerated proportions.

“Why are they so big?” wrote one user on X.

Another joked, “If you step on a LEGO wearing LEGO Crocs does it still hurt?”—a nod to the universally feared pain of stepping on a LEGO brick barefoot.

In addition to the oversized footwear, the release includes a LEGO Minifigure accessory featuring four pairs of miniature Crocs shoes, letting fans take the collaboration wherever their creativity leads.

The LEGO Brick Clog marks the first of several planned product drops rolling out in 2026 and beyond as part of the ongoing partnership. Future releases will expand the partnership with multiple product launches through 2026, including Crocs’ largest licensed assortment of Jibbitz™ charms to date. The collection will feature products for both adults and kids along with a global rollout and select in-store experiences to celebrate each release.

What do you think about the LEGO Brick Clog? Are you buying them?

