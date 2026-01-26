‘Get The Hell Out!’ — Djimon Hounsou’s Ex Shares Explosive Audio Of Argument Before Alleged Altercation That Led To Her Arrest For Battery

Simpson told TMZ she was headed to Miami to get a break from the contentious relationship when she received a text from Hounsou demanding that she vacate the property.

However, Simpson denies the claims he made to police, for which she was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and charged with “battery – family violence.” In fact, she has audio of the alleged incident, which she says proves her calm demeanor while he tried to kick her out of the Atlanta home they lived in together for four years, despite separating about two years ago.

Two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou alleges that his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two toddlers, Ri’za Marie Simpson, punched him in the face during an argument on Dec. 2, for which she was arrested on Jan. 16.

Unsigned Paternity Docs, Name Calling, And More

In the alleged texts, Hounsou, 61, addresses “several important matters,” writing, “You have chosen not to sign the paternity documents, and I respect that this is your decision.” He also mentions Simpson using his “personal belongings,” including wine, champagne, and underwear.

The messages also explain that “The children are, of course, welcome to live here comfortably until you have arranged your own accommodations.”

In the audio obtained by TMZ, the luxury realtor can be heard saying, “Can I have my set of keys, please? This is still legally my residence, and my kids are here, so … There’s a process.”

“I don’t have a problem moving. But you cannot lock me out of a home in which I live,” says the mother of two.

Hounsou, who also shares 16-year-old son Kenzo Lee Hounsou with ex Kimora Lee Simmons, can be heard saying, “You’re not locked out. You come in every day through the garage,” before Simpson explains that that morning he told her he was “changing the access” to the garage, which is how she had been entering the premises.

Djimon Hounsou, Kimora Lee, and son Kenzo Lee Hounsou pose at the 2011 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race – Race Day on the streets of Long Beach on April 16, 2011, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

After trying to convince him to give back her keys so that she won’t be locked out of the house and have to involve the police when she returns from Miami, he responds, “You are one bitter f–king divorced person.” To be clear, the two were never married or divorced.

“I’ll leave your keys on the table!” Hounsou yells, adding, “Get the hell out of here. It’s not your residence. You have to move.” At one point in the audio, he can also be heard saying, “You piece of s–t.”

Simpson explained to TMZ that she was standing in the door of the Benin-born actor’s G-Wagon during the argument to keep it open.

She claims he “kept trying to close the door on her, so she put her arm out to block the door from hitting her … and insists she never thought she hit him or that he was injured.”

After their argument, she says she went to her room to get away from Honsou, who then threw her keys under the door. Afterwards, he left to make a report with the Atlanta police.