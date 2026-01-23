Jackée Harry Opens Up About Her Facelift & Loving Her Reflection

Jackée's facelift results have enhanced her appearance while preserving her trademark expressiveness, reflecting her commitment to owning her identity.

Jackée Harry enters a new chapter with confidence, clarity, and a refreshed glow, and she is not tiptoeing around the conversation. The Emmy award-winning actress recently revealed that she underwent a deep plane facelift.

The Sister Sister star has been quite candid about the decision to undergo surgery for a deep plane facelift. Harry feels right at home in an era where Black women are reclaiming agency over aging, beauty, and self-expression.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harry shared that she chose to have the procedure done at the Lasky Clinic Surgical Center in Beverly Hills. This decision was driven by her desire to address loose skin along the sides of her face. According to reporting from WBLS, the surgery lasted four hours and included both a face and neck lift, with costs that can range anywhere from $40,000 to $250,000 depending on the case and surgeon.

While Harry admitted she was terrified going into surgery, she was also very clear about wanting it badly enough to face that fear head-on. She told ET that when a desire stays with you long enough, it deserves to be honored. Despite hearing opinions from people who questioned why she would even consider cosmetic surgery at her age, Harry trusted herself and moved forward anyway.

She also shared that she looked to other celebrities for inspiration, specifically referencing Ricki Lake and Kris Jenner, whose recent transformations she admired up close. Long before this moment, the late Diahann Carroll had even encouraged her to explore cosmetic procedures decades earlier. That long-running conversation with herself finally reached its conclusion last fall, when she underwent the facelift in September 2025.

Photos shared by her surgeon nearly four months post-op show visibly smoother skin and lifted contours, while still preserving her trademark expressiveness. Her doctor emphasized that the goal was never to make her look like someone else, but to enhance what was already there. Harry echoed that sentiment herself, saying she still sees her when she looks in the mirror.

As BuzzFeed noted, the results have only boosted her confidence. She joked that people keep calling her “snatched.” While she prefers the word “yanked,” laughing off the internet chatter while standing firmly in her truth.

Best known for her iconic roles on 227 and Sister, Sister, Jackée Harry has always been unapologetically herself. This latest decision feels less like a makeover and more like a continuation of that confident energy fans love and admire. She has no qualms about her age, her legacy, or her face. For her, the facelift is not about erasing time, but about stepping forward feeling good, looking good, and owning every inch of who she is.

