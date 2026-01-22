Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 3 Part 3: Lore’l & Jessie Woo Talk Spinning The Block, Ghosting & Finding Closure After A Breakup

They had an honest conversation that gave LeToya the closure she needed. “In order to have a conversation like that, you have to throw that hurt away,” she shares. “We both realized that this will never work out in the way that we both desire it to. I was able to have the closure that I needed so that I could move on and be in a healthy, loving, considerate marriage that I have now.”

LeToya doesn’t hesitate, “Yes! It’s possible!” She shares that in a past relationship, she and her ex spun the block more than once—“training wheels and all”—until they realized it just wasn’t going to work. “Let me tell you how, after spinning, we realized it can’t be spun no more,” the singer says.

This week on Listen to Black Women, the ladies open up about closure, healing, and finding “the one.” Jessie Woo and Lore’l sit down with LeToya Luckett and Tish Taylor-Searcy to chat about relationships, ghosting, and knowing when you’ve spun the block for the last time.

Is ghosting a sign of narcissism?

They talk about ghosting—is it ever okay to ghost somebody you’re dating?

“I don’t like ghosting,” Tish says.

“Ghosting is weird, and that was another red flag I was going to bring up,” LeToya adds.

But Jessie admits, “I don’t know! Because I’ve ghosted before.” She explains, “We went on dates, we were spending time together, and it just felt so inconsistent.” That uncertainty made it easy to walk away. And when she met her current partner, everything became clear—no mixed signals, no ambiguity. “The moment I went out with my dude, I knew everybody else was done!” she says.

How do you know you found “the one”?

Lore’l asks the married women at the table, was there a moment they knew they had met “the one”?

For Tish, the feeling was instant. “The minute I saw my husband, I knew. I felt it,” says the entrepreneur. “I was like, ‘You’re 100 percent going to be my husband.’ We started seeing each other right away.”

LeToya’s story with her husband began through a mutual friend. “I actually heard about my husband before meeting him and seeing him,” she says. They had known of each other for years before ever meeting face to face. Finally, they reached a point in their lives where they were both single—she was divorced and he was coming out of a long-term relationship. “At that point in my life, I just wanted to be with someone who was kind,” LeToya says.

They finally connected, and the rest is history. By then, they both knew what they wanted and moved with intention. “He gave himself some time,” LeToya says. “He said, ‘I knew she was a wife and I couldn’t play no games.’”

Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.

