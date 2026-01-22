Close
Listen To Black Women

'Listen to Black Women' S6 Ep 3 Part 3 — Spinning The Block

Watch ‘Listen to Black Women’ S6, Ep. 3 Part 3: Lore’l & Jessie Woo Talk Spinning The Block, Ghosting & Finding Closure After A Breakup

Special guests LeToya Luckett and Tish Taylor-Searcy weigh in on breakups, ghosting, and marrying "the one."

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This week on Listen to Black Women, the ladies open up about closure, healing, and finding “the one.” Jessie Woo and Lore’l sit down with LeToya Luckett and Tish Taylor-Searcy to chat about relationships, ghosting, and knowing when you’ve spun the block for the last time.

Is there love after heartbreak?

Jessie dives in, “Let’s talk about finding love after heartbreak.”

LeToya doesn’t hesitate, “Yes! It’s possible!” She shares that in a past relationship, she and her ex spun the block more than once—“training wheels and all”—until they realized it just wasn’t going to work. “Let me tell you how, after spinning, we realized it can’t be spun no more,” the singer says.

Listen to Black Women LTBW
Source: Group House Media

They had an honest conversation that gave LeToya the closure she needed. “In order to have a conversation like that, you have to throw that hurt away,” she shares. “We both realized that this will never work out in the way that we both desire it to. I was able to have the closure that I needed so that I could move on and be in a healthy, loving, considerate marriage that I have now.”

RELATED CONTENT: If Your Relationship Needs Internet Approval, It’s Already In Trouble [Op-Ed]

Is ghosting a sign of narcissism?

They talk about ghosting—is it ever okay to ghost somebody you’re dating?

“I don’t like ghosting,” Tish says.

“Ghosting is weird, and that was another red flag I was going to bring up,” LeToya adds.

But Jessie admits, “I don’t know! Because I’ve ghosted before.” She explains, “We went on dates, we were spending time together, and it just felt so inconsistent.” That uncertainty made it easy to walk away. And when she met her current partner, everything became clear—no mixed signals, no ambiguity. “The moment I went out with my dude, I knew everybody else was done!” she says.

How do you know you found “the one”?

Lore’l asks the married women at the table, was there a moment they knew they had met “the one”?

For Tish, the feeling was instant. “The minute I saw my husband, I knew. I felt it,” says the entrepreneur. “I was like, ‘You’re 100 percent going to be my husband.’ We started seeing each other right away.”

Mothers/Marriage - Listen to Black Women Season Six
Source: Group House Media

LeToya’s story with her husband began through a mutual friend. “I actually heard about my husband before meeting him and seeing him,” she says. They had known of each other for years before ever meeting face to face. Finally, they reached a point in their lives where they were both single—she was divorced and he was coming out of a long-term relationship. “At that point in my life, I just wanted to be with someone who was kind,” LeToya says.

They finally connected, and the rest is history. By then, they both knew what they wanted and moved with intention. “He gave himself some time,” LeToya says. “He said, ‘I knew she was a wife and I couldn’t play no games.’”

Join the conversation from start to finish. Watch Listen to Black Women above.

Tap In Thursdays For New Episodes Of Listen To Black Women

Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here. The iOne Digital original podcast centers Black women as they explore life, love, culture, and community through candid, thought-provoking conversations—featuring guests who speak their truths and leave no topic off-limits. Catch new episodes every Thursday on MadameNoire.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Dating Without Sex: When to Tell Your Partner You’re Abstaining

Related Tags

jessie woo letoya luckett listen to black women lore'l marriage relationships
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Ice Police Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a hi-visibility stab proof vest worn by a police officer at the scene of an incident.

Keith Porter Jr: ICE Agent Brian Palacios Publicly Identified As Alleged Killer Cop

Bossip
Kysre Gondrezick for HelloBeautiful

Baller Baddie Kysre Gondrezick Flawlessly Flaunts Her Fashion Fluency For HelloBeautiful, Talks Criticism, Covering Playboy & Modeling

Bossip
2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Red Carpet

Notable Women Athletes Who Are Cover Stars

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Kysre Gondrezick

Letter From The Editor: Kysre Gondrezick Brings Her A-Game To Her HB Cover Shoot

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close