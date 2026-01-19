‘Soft Life’ Energy Only — 5 Day Trips Designed To Help Protect Your Peace

Source: Isbjorn / Getty In a world where your day-to-day life seems only to be getting more and more demanding, where do you find solace and peace? You deserve an escape that lets you live a soft life, trading your stress for serenity, even if it’s just for a day at a time. What Is A ‘Soft Life’? A soft life is widely defined as a philosophy, but it has also become a way of life that prioritizes peace, self-care, and embracing the simple joys of life. How you define your soft life is different for everyone, whether that means a spa day, a job that’s fully remote, or a full breakfast every morning. Americans have adopted this hustle culture mentality that has long put the mental health and physical demands of hard-working people on the back burner. According to a post from Lauren Perrodin on the University of California Riverside website, “The mental health organization Talk Space notes that the negative impact of hustle culture can develop into: anxiety, apathetic attitude, guilt, and high risk of illness or disease.” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This is the quickest way to avoid the soft life. Redefine your life by doing what’s best for you now and your future self. RELATED CONTENT: Soft Life Loading…8 Ways Black Women Can Put The Cape Down

Source: Jose carlos Cerdeno / Getty Protect Your Peace Living a stress-free life of leisure is the goal, but what’s the plan to obtain that lifestyle in addition to the many obstacles you may face? Living a soft life is not only a trend that has caught fire, but it’s a way of life that appears to be the answer to all problems. A sound mind and a functional body are irreplaceable, but the moment either of those goes, your job is posted for the next to replace you. Now is the time to focus on yourself and regain your self-confidence and stability. Trade Stress For Serenity A study from the American Psychological Association shows that “Chronic stress is linked to six leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver, and suicide.” Serenity can be referred to as a mental state that allows you to be calm and at peace. Think of your favorite vacation when stress hit the exit row and flow state was entered upon takeoff. Now what’s better than having that same feeling without the need to fly 3,000 miles away? That can be achieved on the next day trip that’s catered just for you. Your Next Day Trip Is A Day Away Day trips allow you to escape your daily hustle and do something that you truly enjoy. These can come in small moments or bigger, more planned settings. Start by thinking of the things that make you feel more at peace and calm, mentally and physically. Slow mornings may come to mind, but it’s the standard for how your day goes. A nice get-ready morning routine with a good breakfast is a start. A solo spa day with no distractions. What about a scenic drive up north to see the fall foliage and a curated playlist? Taking yourself on a shopping spree can even be serene for you. The gist here is doing whatever you enjoy doing without regret and stress, which may reset your mind and help you obtain that soft life that you deserve. If you need assistance in finding a day trip that may work best for you, check the list below:

5 Types of Day Trips Thermal Reset (Spa Day) A luxurious spa day and a soft life go hand in hand. This allows you to really unwind and relax while being catered to. The moment you walk through the doors, you feel the weight lifted right off your shoulders. A daily feeling you would love to indulge in. Farm Healing (Therapeutic Agritourism) Agriculture therapy is a great source of peace to reconnect with nature and the positive energy it provides. This may consist of a farm stay that grants the ability to harvest plants and fruits and take nature walks. Locations such as Whispering Oaks Miniature Ranch offer the peace of no phones, just presence. Wellness Travel (Vineyard Trips) Vineyard trips are perfect for the mind and emotional well-being. There’s a connection here when understanding the process of making wine and how slow the process is compared to the need to slow down our daily lives. Take the time to pour back into yourself and enjoy the small moments; they compound into something bigger and greater. Earth’s Luxury (Nature Walks) Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty