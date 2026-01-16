Nischelle Turner Issues Unbothered Response To Body-Shaming Critics After Golden Globes Dress Sparks ‘Too Much Skin’ Conversation

Source: JC Olivera/2026GG / Getty

Emmy Award–winning TV host Nischelle Turner doesn’t give a damn about the criticism surrounding the show-stopping dress she wore while interviewing a slate of A-list celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11. Turner hit the red carpet in a striking white Magda Butrym gown featuring a structured corset bodice that flowed seamlessly into a floor-length skirt, according to a video shared to her Instagram Jan. 12.

She styled the look with sleek YSL heels and elevated the ensemble with a dazzling diamond statement necklace and matching earrings from XIV KARATS. The gown’s corset sat low on her upper body, highlighting her cleavage and collarbone, a bold, high-fashion choice that quickly turned heads both on and off the carpet.

RELATED CONTENT: Entertainment Reporter Nischelle Turner Missed Out On The Chance To Date Common, And Steve Harvey Says It’s All Her Fault

X users slammed Turner’s dress.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While many admired the daring look, not everyone was impressed. Following the awards ceremony, several critics took to X to voice their disapproval of Turner’s outfit.

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

“Please tell Nischelle Turner to pull her dress up, too much skin showing and it looks BAD not GOOD. Way too skinny,” wrote one X user.

Another added, “I’m sure that the beautiful Nischelle Turner on Entertainment Tonight is a good journalist but I think she should have worn a different dress at the Golden Globes. It always looks like she needs to pull up the bodice.”

A third chimed in more harshly, “Does Nischelle Turner not have anyone working with her to tell her how astonishingly awful that dress looks on her at the Globes? @nischelleturner @etnow @goldenglobes.”

Nischelle Turner responds to Magda Butrym dress criticism.

Rather than ignore the noise, the 50-year-old journalist addressed the backlash head-on with a classy and playful response. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 12, Turner wrote, “Who knew a dress could make folks this rowdy! I love the conversation about couture!” She added, “Happy day after the Globes y’all!” alongside Getty Images of herself confidently posing at the Golden Globes.

Any negativity was quickly drowned out by an outpouring of support from fans, who flooded the comments with praise for both Turner’s look and her professionalism.

“And by rowdy, you must mean FABULOUS! You are absolutely gorgeous in this dress!,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter commented, “That dress is an Audrey Hepburn movie! Wow!”

A third added, “You looked stunning and did a great job on the interviews!!”

Clearly unbothered and booked, Turner had little time to dwell on critics. She spent the evening doing what she does best, working the carpet and interviewing major stars including Teyana Taylor, Rose Byrne, and Amanda Seyfried, proving once again that confidence is the best accessory of all.

RELATED CONTENT: Girls On Fire! Celebs Shine Bright On The Red Carpet At Pre-Golden Globes Event