Claudette Colvin, Unsung Civil Rights Pioneer, Passes Away At 86

Claudette Colvin, whose name is forever tied to the Montgomery Bus Boycott that began in December 1955, has died at the age of 86.

A statement published on the Claudette Colvin Foundation website announced her passing.

It is with profound sadness that the Claudette Colvin Foundation and family announce the passing of Claudette Colvin, a beloved mother, grandmother, and civil rights pioneer. She leaves behind a legacy of courage that helped change the course of American history.

At age 15, Ms. Colvin was arrested on March 2, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, for violating bus segregation ordinances, nine months before Rosa Parks. Ms. Colvin was made a ward of the State and placed on indefinite probation.

Ms. Colvin is one of the two survivors of the Browder v. Gayle United States Supreme Court Case. She is known for her significant role in desegregating buses in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1956. She is one of the four black female plaintiffs, along with Aurelia Browder, Susie McDonald, and Mary Louise Smith, who filed a lawsuit challenging segregated bus seating in Montgomery, Alabama. Their attorney was Fred D. Gray. The case was successful, thus impacting public transportation throughout the United States, including trains, airplanes, and taxis.

To us, she was more than a historical figure. She was the heart of our family, wise, resilient, and grounded in faith. We will remember her laughter, her sharp wit, and her unwavering belief in justice and human dignity.