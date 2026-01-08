‘Idiots Don’t Understand Lighting’ — Alexis Ohanian Checks Trolls Spreading Skin-Bleaching Lies About Serena Williams

Source: Emilee Chinn/Athlos / Getty Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian doesn’t play when it comes to his wife, Serena Williams, and their loving family. On Jan. 6, the 42-year-old investor took to X to call out people who were re-igniting skin-bleaching rumors about his wife after she shared a beautiful family photo on her Instagram account. In the image, the 44-year-old tennis champ could be seen beaming from ear to ear at her sister Venus’ wedding in December 2025, standing alongside Ohanian and their daughters, Adira, 2, and Olympia, 8, under bright lighting. RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams Stuns With Dramatic 31-Pound Weight Loss After Turning To GLP-1 Medication—’ It Isn’t A Shortcut’ Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The comments section was largely positive, with many fans gushing over how “beautiful” the family looked. However, Ohanian questioned whether the skin-bleaching critics had truly disappeared. “Where are all the comments from idiots who don’t understand how photography lighting works?” the frustrated father captioned Venus’ photo on X.

It didn’t take long for a few detractors to resurface. One X user wrote, “Alexis wants Black people to believe we don’t know what photography lighting looks like vs blatant skin lightening.” Ohanian quickly shut down the negativity, replying, “Or: photos from the same event can look different based on lighting.” Several supporters jumped into the comments to back up the family man, including one user who wrote, “Ignore losers. They’re miserable.” Serena Williams called the skin-bleaching rumors “ridiculous” in 2024. In 2024, Serena Williams addressed the skin-bleaching rumors head-on after a video circulated showing her with a lighter complexion at an event for her daughter, Olympia. The tennis star called the accusations “ridiculous” during a candid Instagram Live session. While sharing a makeup tutorial for her beauty brand, Wyn Beauty, Williams seized the opportunity to set the record straight and shut down the baseless claims once and for all. “No, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” the athlete said as she applied Wyn concealer under her eye, she told fans.