Watch Jordan Chiles Delivers All-Around Masterclass In Show-Stopping UCLA Performance, Set To Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson & More

When the 2024 Paris Olympics rolled around, Jordan Chiles didn’t just show up—she announced herself to the world. Already a fierce competitor, she helped Team USA bring home gold in the women’s team all-around, turning heads and winning hearts with her power, precision, and personality. She even battled through a wild scoring controversy around her individual floor final, where her medal status danced between bronze and fifth place amid appeals and international rulings before settling into the lore of Olympic drama. By the end of the summer, Chiles wasn’t just known in gymnastics circles, she was a household name, part of the squad right next to Simone Biles, representing resilience, joy, and Black excellence on the global stage.

Since those summer nights in Paris, Chiles has expanded her footprint from elite gymnastics to a full-on public figure. Outside the gym, she’s been lighting up screens on Dancing With The Stars, taking her fierce competitive spirit to the dance floor and finishing third, showing fans everywhere she’s got moves beyond tumbling. She’s graced magazine covers like Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue, landed on Time Magazine‘s Women of the Year list, and even shared laughs with family on Celebrity Family Feud, proving that her personality is as magnetic as her athletic talent. Her social media and public appearances radiate confidence and relatability—whether she’s joking about engagement rumors with her DWTS partner or celebrating moments of Black joy with her community.

Jordan Chiles At Best of the West Quadrangular

Don’t get it twisted, though! Even with all the fame swirling around her, gymnastics is still Jordan’s foundation—the number one love of her life. She came back to UCLA as a senior with one goal in mind: to dominate again, and that she did! At the Best of the West Quadrangular on Jan. 3, Chiles put the gymnastics world on notice with a performance that felt equal parts artistry, athleticism, and Black girl magic. She swept first place on every event—vault, bars, beam and floor—with an impressive all-around total of 39.725. Her new floor routine earned a 9.925 and sent fans and fellow gymnasts into a frenzy online, praising her energy, precision, and the way she wove cultural nods into her choreography.

What made this particular routine so jaw-dropping wasn’t just the score, it was how she did it. Chiles crafted a floor routine that honored Black music legends with a medley from Whitney Houston to Janet Jackson, serving tumbling and heart in equal measure. People on social media called it a masterclass in both athleticism and showmanship, and teammates lit up in celebration as the crowd cheered her on. It was a reminder that, even with celebrity and new opportunities lighting up her timeline, Jordan still steps on the mat to compete like it’s everything she’s ever wanted—because it is.

At just 24 years old, Jordan Chiles is living in her moment—and she’s just getting started. With so much left to give, so many routines left to perfect, and an entire generation watching her shine, we’re all just lucky enough to witness her rise. She’s more than a gymnast, more than an Olympian, more than a media personality—she’s THAT girl, and we can’t wait to tune in for every twist, leap, and landing she’s yet to throw down.

