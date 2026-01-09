Woman Sparks Outrage After Revealing Club Tried To Charge Her Plus-Size Friend $300—Then She Ditched Her Outside And Partied For Free

Source: Photo courtesy of the Brandon Gonez Show / @Pradagtali

Some people eased into 2026 with champagne, good vibes, and fresh intentions. Others? Well, they tripped at the door before the confetti even hit the ground. Enter an Instagram user named @pradagtali, whose New Year’s Eve story has social media shaking its collective head and upset with her definition of “friendship.”

In a now-deleted video, the Palm Beach resident claimed she and a group of friends nearly didn’t get into a nightclub on New Year’s Eve after her plus-sized friend was allegedly singled out and charged a $300 entry fee at the door. According to her account, no one else in the group was asked to pay this fee, which immediately raised eyebrows and serious concerns about discrimination among netizens, myself included. Although the video was quickly wiped from her page, it lived just long enough for screenshots to circulate, including a repost by The Brandon Gonez Show on Jan. 6.

Now here’s where the humor fades and the audacity clocks in. Instead of doing the obvious, turning around and finding another spot, the group stood outside the club for over two hours debating whether the fee should be paid. Two hours. On New Year’s Eve. In heels? Annoying enough. But pausing to debate whether to still enter an establishment after they allegedly discriminated against your friend? That’s not just inconvenient—that’s a major red flag.

The real plot twist came when @pradagtali admitted she asked her friend to simply Uber home so she could “watch the ball drop, watch the fireworks, and be safe,” while the rest of the group went inside to party. Now, at first glance, this might sound like a generous gesture, but in reality, what she was really asking was for her friend to “Take one for the team so we don’t miss out on a good time.” Downright rude.

Understandably, the young lady who was humiliated at the door didn’t take this lightly. According to the Instagram user, she told the group she would not be “friends” with anyone “anymore” once she got into the Uber and headed home. And honestly? That boundary made perfect sense. Real friends don’t leave each other stranded, embarrassed, or excluded so they can sip cocktails inside a club that already showed its disrespect.

The video ultimately showed the social media user ringing in the New Year inside a nightclub, seemingly relieved she didn’t have to spend the night on the “curb.” Based on the way the footage was edited, it appeared that @pradagtali and the group left their friend behind to party at the same venue that had allegedly disrespected her.

However, after a deeper dive into the comments section of a Jan. 6 post that appeared to capture more of her night out on NYE, the Instagram user offered clarification. She claimed that she and the group “did go to another club” and explained that she “cut the video on purpose to be funny.” She later doubled down, adding, “It wasn’t an exposing video.”