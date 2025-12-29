Broadway Star Imani Dia Smith, 26, Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend In Brutal New Jersey Stabbing

Source: Photo courtesy of GoFundMe / Imani Dia Smith

The family of Broadway star Imani Dia Smith is asking the public for support following her death in a stabbing incident that occurred on Dec. 21 in Edison, New Jersey.

Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, claimed that the 26-year-old actress died Sunday morning after she was allegedly “killed by her boyfriend,” according to a GoFundMe campaign that she organized to assist with the star’s funeral costs, legal fees, and family trauma counseling. Kira Helper shared that Smith is survived by her 3-year-old son, her parents, siblings, and a large extended family “who loved her so much.” The campaign has generated donations over its asking goal of $75,000.

“Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving, and fiercely talented person,” Kira Helper wrote. “This GoFundMe is being organized to support Imani’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, who are now facing the unimaginable: grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children during this traumatic time.”

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with Imani Dia Smith’s fatal stabbing.

Authorities confirmed details of the incident in a press release issued Dec. 23 by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan. The release stated that a man from Edison had been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide, though officials did not disclose a motive.