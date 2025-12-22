Spotlight! See Jennifer Hudson & Common Beam With Black Love At Chicago Bears Game

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty The NFL’s December 20 spotlight wasn’t just on the Bears — it was on Black love. The official NFL accounts teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to share snapshots of the Chicago native and her rapper-actor boyfriend Common enjoying a cold but joyful day at a Chicago Bears game. Jennifer later dropped her own photos, and the energy was infectious, proud, and very “Bear Down.” RELATED CONTENT: Jennifer Hudson Confirms She s In A Relationship And Very Happy

Jennifer Hudson & Common: Winter Weather Chic, Camera-Ready Source: Michael Reaves / Getty Jennifer showed up prepared for the cold – and the cameras. She wore a deep navy blue cropped bomber jacket in faux fur, adding texture and interest without sacrificing warmth. The jacket was paired with relaxed-fit navy sweatpants, keeping the look sporty and comfortable. Finished with a bold Bears scarf, Jennifer looked cozy, stylish, and fully locked into game-day mode. Common matched her fly in blue. He layered a cream hoodie underneath a royal blue oversized jacket and matching pants. The set featured a paisley-meets-bandanna print that popped against the stadium lights. Both pieces appeared to be corduroy, giving his look a soft, textured finish that felt relaxed but elevated — perfect for a long day in the stands.