Close
Relationships

Jennifer Hudson & Common Show Black Love At Chicago Game

Spotlight! See Jennifer Hudson & Common Beam With Black Love At Chicago Bears Game

The Chicago-bred couple stepped out for football, fashion, a little Bear Down energy and we can't stop smiling. Check out the adorable pics!

Published on December 22, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

The NFL’s December 20 spotlight wasn’t just on the Bears — it was on Black love. The official NFL accounts teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to share snapshots of the Chicago native and her rapper-actor boyfriend Common enjoying a cold but joyful day at a Chicago Bears game.

Jennifer later dropped her own photos, and the energy was infectious, proud, and very “Bear Down.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jennifer Hudson Confirms She s In A Relationship And Very Happy

Jennifer Hudson & Common: Winter Weather Chic, Camera-Ready

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Jennifer showed up prepared for the cold –  and the cameras. She wore a deep navy blue cropped bomber jacket in faux fur, adding texture and interest without sacrificing warmth. The jacket was paired with relaxed-fit navy sweatpants, keeping the look sporty and comfortable.

Finished with a bold Bears scarf, Jennifer looked cozy, stylish, and fully locked into game-day mode.

Common matched her fly in blue. He layered a cream hoodie underneath a royal blue oversized jacket and matching pants. The set featured a paisley-meets-bandanna print that popped against the stadium lights.

Both pieces appeared to be corduroy, giving his look a soft, textured finish that felt relaxed but elevated — perfect for a long day in the stands.

Fans Are Invested In Jennifer & Common’s Love – A Brief Timeline

The comments under Jennifer’s post quickly filled with love, emojis, and commentary. Fans cheered the couple on and showed support for both the relationship and the Bears.

One follower wrote, “Y’all lookin’ great  BEAR DOWN ,” while another added, “Alright JHud reppin’ .” Others kept it festive, wishing the couple a “Merry Christmas you two ,” while some playfully noted, “They back together again I see.” Overall, fans were clearly happy to see Jennifer smiling, bundled up, and enjoying the game right alongside her man.

Jennifer Hudson and Common first sparked romance rumors after co-starring in the 2022 film Breathe. Though they’d crossed paths for years as Chicago natives and industry peers, their connection deepened on set.

In January 2024, Common publicly confirmed their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Since then, the couple has stepped out together at several high-profile moments, and fans have been eating it up.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Common has a long rap sheet of powerful Black women leading ladies he’s dated. Many fans wondered if J Hud “is the one.” But the couple remains unbothered by the attention and locked in on each other.

RELATED CONTENT: Are Common And Jennifer Hudson Getting Married? Here’s What The Rapper Had To Say

Related Tags

Chicago Bears Common J Hud JHud
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky

Jennifer Hudson & Common Turn A Chicago Bears Game Into A Black Love Moment We Can’t Stop Smiling About

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Nicki Minaj speaks with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest US-POLITICS-TURNING POINT-KIRK

MAGA Minaj: Nicki Minaj Speaks At Turning Point USA Event As Erika Kirk's Surprise Guest

Bossip

Style Gallery: 8 Looks That Prove Chase Infiniti Is A Fashion Girl

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night

Go Night Night! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Brolic Bone-Breaker Anthony Joshua Knocking The Sonic Rings Out Of Jake Paul

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close