Must See! — SC Woman Sues White Circle K Clerk After Attack Allegedly Caused Miscarriage

“You’re being nasty,” Deria can be heard telling Walsh as their verbal argument intensifies. “Stop being nasty.”

Surveillance video provided by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Charles Boyk, captures the exchange as it escalates.

After paying for the fuel, Stukes realized she had forgotten to enter her Circle K rewards number. She asked the clerk, identified as Shannon Walsh, to void the transaction so she could reprocess it and receive the fuel discount. Walsh refused, telling Stukes it could take several days for the funds to be returned to her bank account, the complaint states. Stukes reiterated that she did not mind waiting.

According to the personal injury lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Ohio on Dec. 8 and obtained by Atlanta Black Star, Deria was eight weeks pregnant when the incident occurred on May 23. She had entered the Circle K store with her two children, ages 8 and 13, while her husband, Dathan Stukes—also a pastor—remained outside pumping gas. The family was traveling from South Carolina to Detroit for a church conference.

Deria Francis Stukes, a 40-year-old minister from South Carolina , has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Circle K and a store clerk she says physically assaulted her during a stop for gas in Bowling Green, Ohio, an attack she alleges caused her to miscarry.

Walsh then threatens to call the police, to which Stukes responds, “OK, Karen.” The comment sends Walsh into a heated rage as she shouts, “Get the f–k out!” to Deria. Then, Walsh begins throwing items from behind the counter, including a jar filled with coins, which Boyk claimed hit Deria in the stomach.

Tension escalates even further when Walsh rushes out from behind the counter and attacks Deria. In the video, Walsh can be seen hitting Deria with closed fists, grabbing her by the hair, and then slamming her into a drink display, repeatedly punching and kicking the mother when they both fall to the ground.

Deria eventually regains control and is seen defending herself and telling her oldest child to get his father. The altercation ends when her husband intervenes.

Deria Stukes said she believes the fight caused her miscarriage and is seeking compensatory damages.

In an interview with WTOL on Dec. 16, Deria said she believes the “hits and kicks” she suffered during the attack caused her to lose her baby. Days after the attack, she started “to feel really intense cramps,” with doctors later revealing she had a miscarriage.

“Losing a child, whether it was a full-blown baby or just a small fetus, you still lost a child…It was really, really traumatizing,” Deria added during an interview with WTVG on Dec. 11.

Recounting the incident, Deria recalled Walsh saying “something racial” about her to her “friend” before the situation worsened. She also claimed that Walsh used racial slurs during the fight. The upset matriarch felt terrible that her sons had to witness the attack.

“They didn’t know what to do. I had to tell my son to go get my husband, like, why am I trying to defend myself? I told my 13-year-old go get your dad.”

Shannon Walsh, 28, of North Baltimore, Ohio, was arrested by Bowling Green Police and charged with assault. She later pleaded no contest and was found guilty.

The lawsuit accuses Walsh, the Circle K store, and the company’s parent organization of negligence and assault. The family is seeking at least $75,000 in damages for emotional distress, legal fees, and the loss of the pregnancy, WTOL and the Atlanta Black Star noted.

“Basically, our perspective is that the employee never should have been hired. The employee was not adequately supervised,” said Boyk. “The conduct of the employee was racist and criminal.”

