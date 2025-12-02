A Teen Mom-To-Be And Her Unborn Son Are Dead — So Why Has The Suspected Drunk Driver Not Been Charged?

Source: Jaylah Donald. Credit : Go Fund Me / Courtesy of Go Fund Me

Jaylah Donald, a 19-year-old woman, and her unborn baby were killed in a collision involving a suspected drunk driver just outside Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 28, Jaylah Donald was riding with her mother, Takila Donald, when their vehicle was struck on the passenger side while they were pulling out of a driveway on Fairview Road in Covington, according to a statement shared by officials from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, obtained by People.

“On 11/28/2025 at 12:34 am, Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck with a fatality on Fairview Road near Crestfield Circle. Upon arrival, the investigation determined a black Hyundai Sonata was backing improperly from a private drive onto Fairview Road. A BMW was traveling west on Fairview Road. The driver of the Hyundai backed improperly and failed to yield while entering the roadway.”

The department added, “The BMW struck the Hyundai on its passenger side. The passenger of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased on scene and was found to be pregnant. The driver of the Hyundai was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. The driver of the BMW had a complaint of injuries and was found to be DUI.”

Jaylah, seated in the passenger seat, died at the scene. Her unborn son — whom she was seven months pregnant with — did not survive. Her mother, Takila Donald, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

Police told People that the BMW’s driver was identified as Brandon Robinson. Though investigators allege he was under the influence during the crash, charges remain pending for both drivers.

During an interview with Atlanta News First on Nov. 30, Jaylah’s grandmother, Genette Anderson, described the moment she arrived at the scene. The grieving grandma said she could barely “breathe” when she approached the collision site. The family had been celebrating Thanksgiving together earlier that night before Jaylah and Takila Donald left to drop off a neighbor.

Anderson explained that “My neighbor, the one that my daughter dropped off, he called me because what he did was, when she dropped him off, he went on in the house and they didn’t notice anything until they saw the ambulances and commotion out there, and then that’s when he called me. I got to be the strong person and accept it because I can’t question God, because at the end of the day, we’re all going to have our number.”

She ended her message with a reminder: “Love your family, that’s all I can say.”