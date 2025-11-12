Watch: Ciara Had Venus And Serena Williams Trying To Drop It ‘Low’ — But Serena’s Knees Said ‘Game, Set, Nope!’

Source: Photo courtesy of Ciara’s Instagram / other

When Ciara steps into a room, you know there’s going to be music, laughter, and probably a few epic dance moves. The R&B superstar recently proved why she remains undefeated in the world of dance and choreography, this time showing off her skills to none other than Venus and Serena Williams.

During an episode of the Williams sisters’ new show, The Stockton Street Podcast, Ciara led an impromptu dance-off that quickly turned from lesson to laughter. On Nov. 9, Ciara shared the hilarious moment on Instagram, where she tried to teach Venus and Serena a fun move that required some sturdy knee strength and a strong back. Serena, 44, gave it her all, but the floor had other plans.

In the clip, Ciara is seen teaching the tennis champs a dance to her hit song “Low.” She showed the sisters how to lean back while bending their knees for support. At first, Serena totally nailed it, while Venus, 45, sensibly opted to just shimmy along and enjoy the moment. But when they went in for round two, things got shaky and hilarious.

As Ciara counted them in again, Serena leaned back a little too far, and before anyone knew it, her knees gave out and she landed right on her butt! Everyone burst out laughing, including Serena herself.

Ciara couldn’t help but post the video with the caption, “OMG… @venuswilliams said her legs not working and @serenawilliams ended up on the floor!! I live for moments like this with my girls! So much fun on @stocktonstpodcast.”

Fans react to Ciara, Venus, and Serena’s funny dance moment.

Fans flooded the comments section with love and laughter.

One user joked, “The legs said this ain’t tennis. The girls look good, though.”

Another wrote, “Venus knew and accepted her boundaries. Serena, on the other hand, wanted to test her faith, but mercy said NO!”

A third added, “Cute! These women are 40+ years old and are doing great to go back like that.” And, of course, someone had to point out, “That was a cute fall tho.”

Ciara’s Oct. 29 appearance on The Stockton Street Podcast perfectly captures the trio’s bond of sisterhood and camaraderie. Between laughs and candid talks, they shared stories about trusting your gut, balancing work and motherhood, and learning to celebrate every victory, with a few dance moves thrown in for good measure.

Check out a clip from the show below and listen to the full episode here.

