Close
Crime

'The Perfect Neighbor' Killer Wants To Sue Her Victim's Kids

‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Killer Is More Evil Than We Thought — Susan Lorincz Wants To Sue The Children Of The Black Woman She Murdered

Susan Lorincz plans to sue Owens' children as well as the owner of the quadplex she was living in at the time of the shooting.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz
Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office / Ben Crump


If there is one thing the tragic killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a Black mother of four from Ocala, Florida, has taught us — especially since the release of Netflix’s documentary film The Perfect Neighbor — it’s that Owens’ killer, Susan Lorincz, deserves every last millisecond of the 25-year prison sentence she has received.

The woman doesn’t appear to be sorry for what she’s done for any reason other than the consequences she’s paying, as evidenced by her now wanting to sue Owens’ children.

Newsweek reported that Lorincz, who was convicted of manslaughter after shooting Owens through a closed and deadbolted door, wishes to sue the victim’s children for slander, libel, and defamation of character, according to a counterclaim filed in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias. The suit was filed in June against Lorincz and the man who owned and operated the quadplex where the now 61-year-old resided, and it seeks damages in excess of $50,000 on behalf of Owens’ estate.  

Actually, Lorincz’s counter suit also names the quadplex owner as a defendant.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Can’t Walk While Black’ — Pregnant Woman Ticketed For Walking On ‘Wrong Side’ Of The Road — But Her White Husband Wasn’t

From Newsweek:

Lorincz said in a response filed in September that she wants to countersue Dias, three of Owens’ children and the man who owned and operated the quadplex where Lorincz resided for damages that exceed $50,000. She has yet to formally file a countersuit, according to court records. 

Lorincz said Owens and her children were trespassing despite multiple “No Trespassing” signs on the property. Lorincz also alleged that Owens did “scream, threaten to beat me multiple times while trespassing.” 

An attorney for Owens’ estate said sheriff’s deputies concluded that there was no evidence to support Lorincz’s claims. 

Lorincz said she did not file erroneous allegations at any time. She alleged that Owens’ children had lied to her and stated that Lorincz had hit Israel Owens with a roller skate. She said Israel recanted that statement while speaking to prosecutors. 

“Ms. Owens did not knock politely and speak reasonably on June 2, 2023. She pounded and screamed profanities like a lunatic,” Lorincz claimed in her filing.

OK — Owens didn’t shoot through a locked door and kill a mother right in front of her son, though.

For the record, the ages of Owens’ children, at the time of the shooting, ranged from 3 to 12, meaning the oldest child named in Lorinzc’s filing couldn’t be older than 15 today — and these are young children who just lost their mother two years ago. Lorinzc is still singing the same tune she’s been singing since the night of the shooting, one that makes her out to be the true victim, and everyone else involved, including the woman she shot and killed, to be the victimizers.

This case wasn’t about whether or not she threw roller skates at a child, or the manner in which Owens approached her door in response; it’s about her actions and the devastation she caused.

The documentary, which consisted almost entirely of police bodycam footage and video of officers interrogating Lorincz, shows exactly what was reported about the case at the time: that she, according to the arrest report, stated that she told deputies she purchased two handguns after a previous confrontation with Owens, and that she admitted to “possibly” researching stand your ground and self-defense laws before the shooting, as if she was planning to kill someone in “self-defense.”

Reports at the time also showed, as did the documentary, that several residents in the neighborhood reported that Lorincz feuded with virtually all of the children in the area, as well as their parents, which, for me, is what made it so infuriating that Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods repeatedly characterized the shooting as the tragic result of an ongoing “feud” between Owens and Lorincz, saying he wishes they both made better choices.

This was not a “both sides” situation. Framing it that way only serves the purpose of shielding a white woman with the perception of innocence and docility that white women have historically benefited from. It’s that energy that likely had Lorincz thinking she would get away with Owens’ killing in the first place.

According to court records, a deposition of Dias is scheduled for Jan. 21. Lorincz has not yet officially filed a counterclaim.

RELATED CONTENT: Not Guilty, But Not Innocent? Georgia Teacher Audrianna Cobb-Williams Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault After Kissing Her Student

Related Tags

Ajike “AJ” Owens Susan Lorincz The Perfect Neighbor

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Serena Williams, Ciara, and Lauren London

Serena Williams, Ciara, Lauren London & More Stars Sizzle & Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Bossip
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

'Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us” — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet

Gallery: See The Best Fashion Moments From The Baby2Baby Gala, Lauren London, Ciara, & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

#RHOP Exclusive: Angel Admits To Feeling Body Shamed By Gizelle's 'Catfish' Comments, Talks Temple Tension With Dr. Wendy

Bossip
Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close