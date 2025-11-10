Close
Music

Salt-N-Pepa Bash Industry At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

‘The Industry Still Doesn’t Want To Play Fair’ — Salt-N-Pepa Turn Their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Speech Into A Rallying Cry For Women In Music

Salt-N-Pepa AND Outkast joined a handful of fellow rap icons as new inductees in the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The South had something to say on Nov. 8 as legendary rap group Outkast was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa and soul icons Sly and The Family Stone.

The Atlanta-born artists were inducted by rapper/actor Donald Glover, who spoke to the group’s influence on his own creativity.

RELATED CONTENT: Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton Of Salt-N-Pepa Claims She Was Kicked Off A Southwest Airlines Flight

“Big Boi and André, I want to personally, thank you. Around the time Speakerboxxx/The Love Below came out, I wrote a letter from college to my brother, and I said, ‘I had a dream that we wrote a show together,” he said during his speech. “Thank you for showing me that brothers may not always see eye to eye and their philosophies or styles, but they need each other in a world that would rather see them both fail together. … Atlanta is not the music Mecca it has become without you. There is no Childish Gambino without you. There is no South without you.”

For their musical tribute, the Hall of Fame tapped Tyler, The Creator, Janelle Monae, Doja Cat, Jid, Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, and Big Boi himself to do the honors. Tyler’s performance of “B.O.B (Bombs Over Bagdad)” was a spot-on rendering of the group’s electric and magnifying lyricism and energy.

Meanwhile, Janelle’s cover of Andre 3000’s Grammy-winning “Hey Ya” was also a highlight. Big Boi took to the stage with Jid for “ATLiens” and later joined Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown for “The Way You Move.” Bravo!

Though he didn’t perform on the evening, Andre 3000 still made his mark, delivering a speech about their journey, inspirations, and brotherhood that brought the Peacock Theater to its feet.

“A lot of times it’s a lot more than just the notes or the instruments that you playing,” he said during his remarks. “It’s everybody that’s around you. It’s the family, and this is my family. It’s the wives, it’s the girlfriends, it’s the girl you broke up with that pissed you off and made you write a song. All of that is important … It has a lot to do with the bands that were out at the same time that influenced us, all the rappers that were out, from Busta Rhymes to Missy [Elliot] to Nas to Wu-Tang and then even before, we got Kilo [Ali], we got Raheem the Dream. We were watching dancers in Atlanta. Those were our heroes growing up.”

During one particularly emotional part of his speech, 3 Stacks spoke on Outkast’s humble beginnings.

“Great things start in little rooms. We started in a little room,” he said through tears.

Salt-N-Pepa also became new inductees that evening, with Missy Elliott taking on the role of highlighting their influence on hip hop.

With Missy so often being named as one of the most influential artists of her generation both musically and visually, it was nice to see her give flowers to those who influenced her. Plus, she became the first female rapper to be nominated for and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

“The reason that you even know Missy Elliott’s name is because of Salt, Pepa, and Spinderella,” she said in her speech. “When you see your favorite rapper, understand that if they’re on top, there’s a foundation that they’re standing on. These three women are the bricklayers to the foundation that holds hip-hop together. They gave us their shoulders to stand on.”

Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton have reunited and performed together in recent years; however, they’d been long estranged from their DJ, Deidra “Spinderella” Roper. So, fans were elated to see them put their differences aside for such a memorable night. They also brought along En Vogue for a performance of “Whatta Man” and Spinderella—who became the first female DJ to be inducted into the Hall of Fame—had a solo moment to show why she’s still one of the best.

Though there to celebrate a major milestone in their musical history, Salt-N-Pepa also used the moment to talk about the predatory nature of the industry on artists. Salt revealed that the group’s music is not available for streaming amid an ongoing battle for ownership.

“This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her her she couldn’t,” she said. “As we celebrate this moment, fans can’t even stream our music. It’s been taken down from all streaming platforms because the industry still doesn’t want to play fair. Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight. This is the Influence Award. We have to keep using our influence until the industry honors creativity the way the audience does — with love, respect and fairness — and that includes streaming platforms too.”

Despite their current struggles, Salt-N-Pepa’s place in music history is firmly cemented. They were the first female rap act to have gold and platinum records as well as the first female rappers to earn a Grammy. They also hold a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy and were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Salt-N-Pepa Battle UMG For Their Masters — And Their Legacy

Related Tags

Cheryl "Salt" James Childish Gambino Deidra "Spinderella" Roper Donald Glover Missy Elliott Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Salt n Pepa Sandra "Pepa" Denton Spinderella

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Marshawn Kneeland NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine

Prayers Up! NFL Player Marshawn Kneeland Dead From Apparent Suicide, Texted His Family 'Goodbye' Immediately Before

Bossip
Diddy attends Invest Fest 2023

Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close