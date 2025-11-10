Mompreneurs: How Angela Cannon Built AspireTV Into The Epicenter Of Black Culture

Mompreneurs S4E17: Angela Cannon ✕

This week’s episode of Mompreneurs features Angela Cannon: powerhouse media executive, proud mom, author, and entrepreneur. She joins host Nancy Redd to discuss her adoption journey, mastering the media landscape, embracing AI, and more. At AspireTV and UP Entertainment, Cannon leads with heart and champions diverse voices while empowering the next generation to do the same.

Cannon is a key member of the Executive Team at UP Entertainment, where she serves as Senior Vice President of Multicultural Networks and General Manager of AspireTV. As both strategist and storyteller, she’s in the business of elevating diverse creators and bringing their stories from pitch to screen. “At AspireTV, we are the epicenter of Black culture, delivering premium entertainment that authentically represents us as a culture,” Cannon told Redd. “It represents Black life, Black style, Black stories, Black success.”

‘I Didn’t Know I Would Be Sitting Here Running A Network 18 Years Later’

Cannon’s path to prominence in media and entertainment wasn’t planned, it was destined. In college, she studied medicine, but realized her heart was elsewhere. “I had to find out what that next thing was, and it always led back to finding out more about this thing called entertainment.” She moved to California and made her way through the entertainment world, developing a passion for curating stories that reach audiences. “I wanted to be that person to make the decision,” she said.

From a young age, she understood that representation on screen was lacking. “Even back then, when I was little, I remember thinking, how come we’re not on the TV? … I remember thinking: I don’t see a lot of people that look like me on any of these shows,” she recalled.

Today, Cannon drives innovation at AspireTV and UP Entertainment, overseeing marketing, operations, and programming—while also developing partnerships resulting in must-see projects like AspireTV’s newest release, Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City.

“I didn’t know that I would be sitting here running a network 18 years later. I didn’t aspire to do that. I aspired to make sure that our voices were heard,” Cannon said. “We thought about what was missing out there, which was positive Black voices and representation that you don’t always see on other networks. We wanted to be different. We wanted to carve our own niche. I wanted to be a part of that team, and I’m so glad that I was.”

‘By Hiring Smarter People, You’re The One Ultimately Reaping The Benefits’

Not one to rest on her laurels, curiosity fuels Cannon’s staying power. Even while advancing her career, she’s continued her education in everything from digital marketing to project management to stay on top of her field. “I went back to school to make sure that I understood what digital marketing was and how that is going to change the way we market to not only our linear (traditional TV) viewers but also to streaming customers,” she explained. “Just trying to make sure that I was ahead of the curve on what was coming down the pike.”

Cannon’s willingness to bring in and nurture new talent has only helped navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape. By trusting her team’s expertise and embracing innovation, she’s helped herself and her network reach new heights. “It helped me to grow too,” she shared. “You can’t think that it’s only on your shoulders—it’s the team you build, and making sure they have the wherewithal to take you to that next level.”

“You manage that team, you learn from that team, you grow with that team. By hiring smarter people, you’re the one that is ultimately reaping the benefits,” she added.

‘You Can Make A Difference And I’m Going To Help Get You There’

Another facet of Cannon’s story is her passion for mentorship. The seasoned media exec uses her knowledge and insight to empower the next generation, ensuring that fresh voices continue to shape media and entertainment. “I wanted to tap back into our young people and say, you can make a difference and I’m going to help get you there,” she said. “I wanted to be a vehicle to help them understand that they too can have an impact in this new conversation of technology, that we don’t have to sit on the sidelines.”

“We need to be in those conversations. We need to be the ones that are affecting how AI shows up for us as a culture,” she added, sparking a conversation about how to navigate this new technology. Cannon emphasizes that to stay current, we’ve got to embrace new tech and understand how it’s changing work and culture. “It’s not that AI is going to take the jobs, it’s the people that understand how to use AI that are going to take the jobs,” she said. “For some reason, we have this aversion to technology, and we really shouldn’t. We should lean into them more and not be afraid of them.”

‘Should I Do IVF? Adoption? Fostering?‘

Today, she’s embracing a new chapter—motherhood. “I always wanted to be a mom,” she said. “I felt at some point, it will happen. And when it didn’t, turning a certain age, I decided that it was time for me to focus on that.”

For Cannon, choosing motherhood wasn’t straightforward. There was a lot to consider, and the decision was far from simple. Still, she approached motherhood with care and intention, with a strong circle of support by her side. “I figured, look, if I want to do this, I’m going to have to do it on my own. It took me a while to get there, because there’s a lot that goes along with this decision … Should I do IVF? Adoption? Fostering? How is that going to affect my career in the long term?”

It all came together in the end, with Cannon adopting a beautiful baby boy. “He is a joy, he is a blessing. And I couldn’t be prouder,” said the first-time mom. “Everything works out in the timing that it should. I feel a sense of purpose has come over me, moreso than ever before. I also feel a bit more grounded … (having the) financial stability to be there for him like I would want to be.”

She’s not doing it alone. She has a devoted support system of family and friends near and far who have shown up every step of the way. “The village is strong and mighty and I’m so grateful that the love—for me but also for him—has been very much seen and heard and really appreciated.”

Don’t miss out on the whole conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to Season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

