Entertainment

'Awful' Tina Turner Bronze Statue Unveiling Sparks Outrage

‘First Ike, Now This?’ ‘Tina Turner Bronze Statue Unveiling Sparks Outrage

For some reason, immortalizing our greats in sculpture form has become quite a challenge for sculptors. The late Tina Turner is the latest example of that.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tina Turner. American-born Swiss singer and actress, born november 26 1939. Pictured when performing i...
Source: Sjöberg Bildbyrå / Getty

For some reason, immortalizing our greats in sculpture form has become quite a challenge for sculptors. The late Tina Turner is the latest example of that.

A statue of the late icon was unveiled on Saturday in a park in Brownsville, Tenn., where the pop music icon grew up before becoming one of the biggest musical acts in the world, giving us legendary songs like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It, and “The Best.”

The 10-foot-high bronze statue, sculpted by Fred Ajanoghag, depicts the singer, who passed away in 2023, with her signature hairstyle while holding a microphone. It was revealed to a decent-sized crowd, along with some of her family members in attendance.

RELATED CONTENT: The Times Square Statue Dares To Be An Ordinary Black Woman—And That’s Exactly Why It’s Under Attack [Op-Ed]

Photos of the statue went viral on social media, and unlike Turner’s songs, it was not a hit with the folks on X, formerly Twitter.

“Every so often there is something so bad, so hideous, so insanely stupid that it unites everyone. Doesn’t matter what you believe in or politics are. Today’s uniter is this statue of *checks notes* Tina Turner,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user on X wrote, “How the fuck did George Floyd get a better statue than Tina Turner??”

“And whoever made that Tina Turner statue can burn in hell… and the death penalty for the ones who approved it,” another X user wrote.

You can add this statue up there with Dwyane Wade’s in the Hall of Fame, among the bad sculptures.

There are more reactions below.

RELATED CONTENT: 7 Famous Black Women Who’ve Shared Their Body Image Issues

Related Tags

statue criticism tina turner
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Woman Drinking Pill With Water at Office in a Relaxed Setting

7 Essential Vitamins For Black Women And Why They Matter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip
JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana 'Rawrrr' Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip
Max Original Series "And Just Like That..." Season 3 Photo Call

Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup Free On Live TV—We Love To See It

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close