25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of ‘Girlfriends’ Is Today

Popular sitcom “Girlfriends” debuted on UPN 25 years ago. The series ran for eight seasons before being cancelled in 2008. The “Girlfriends” cast members have gone on to appear in other projects across television and film and pursue other business endeavors. Check out what the cast members are up to today inside.

The beloved sitcom celebrates 25 years since it first aired on September 11, 2000. The TV series “Girlfriends” ran for eight seasons, featuring a beautiful cast. The show followed four Black women living and working in Los Angeles. “Girlfriends” tackled how they navigated the drama of dating and relationships. The sitcom created by Mara Brock Akil starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Jill Marie Jones, Reggie Hayes, Keesha Sharp, and Khalil Kain.

“Girlfriends” played an integral role in how Black women were represented onscreen. It showed that Black women can have healthy friendships while balancing family, caree,r and their social lives. Black girls saw several versions of themselves, understanding that they can be anything they want to be. In the 90s, these types of shows were few and far between.

The show originally aired on UPN before being moved to The CW. Since “Girlfriends” was cancelled in 2008 after eight seasons, the cast have been up to their own projects across film, TV, and business. Ross has had one of the most steady and successful careers of the crew, starring in ABC’s “black-ish,” launching her own haircare line Pattern Beauty and gracing the covers of countless magazines. Other cast members have had their own success in entertainmen,t and we look forward to sharing their achievements in the gallery below.

Happy 25 years of “Girlfriends” and may their impact live on forever!

Check out where our favorite girlfriends are today below:

Ross played the role of Joan Clayton, a young lawyer who desperately wanted to get married. Towards the end of season 7, the young lawyer gets engaged to Aaron Waters whom she had met while rehabilitating homes in New Orleans. She moves into his house and rents her apartment to Lynn.

The actress went on to play the lead role on black-ish, which aired on ABC, as Dr Rainbow ‘Bow’ Johnson. She has held the role since 2014. The actress, who is the daughter of Diana Ross is a singer and a former model. Tracee is also a producer and director.

Miss Ross won the 2009 NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Award in the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in Girlfriends. She was also the first African-American actress to win the Best Actress Golden Globe in a TV comedy in 34 years for her role on Black-ish.

The award-winning actress now has her own Roku series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ross is a flourishing entrepreneur running a hairline, Pattern Beauty, which has now expanded to skincare. More recently, the girlfriends got back together again for a Pattern Beauty haircare commercial.