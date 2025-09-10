Black Love On A Plate: 5 Date-Night Recipes From Chef Anela Malik’s New Cookbook ‘American Soul’ [Exclusive]

Source: svetikd / Getty

As cuffing season sets in, being inside and laid up with your boo becomes an everyday norm. However, to make it through the six months snuggled in warmth, it might require a few home-cooked meals for your partner.

“Food is a way to show care, affection, and tenderness,” co-author of American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States and Chef Anela Malik told MadameNoire. “Cooking with someone is one of the ultimate acts of intimacy, a delicate balance of timing, communication, and trust.”

The cookbook is filled with 50 historically rooted recipes.

Source: Andrea Pippins and Nicole Miller Roberts / other

In the cookbook, American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States, published today on September 9, 2025, by Chef Anela Malik and Chef Renae Wilson, unveil a blend of recipes from over 30 chefs, restaurateurs, and historians that not only can teach you about the development of American cuisine from the days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade to modern history, but also win over your lover’s heart through their stomach.

“Having personal stories alongside the recipes creates connection,” Chef Renae shared with MadameNoire. “It shines light on our similarities as people and softens our focus on our differences.”

At $40, the cookbook is filled with 50 historically rooted recipes, but on date night, it also serves as a conversation starter. Each dish comes with stories and history that make cooking together feel even more meaningful.

Source: Anela Milk / other

“My hope is readers will start to see food not just as recipes but as living history,” Chef Anela said. “American Soul is meant to reframe Black food through stories of people, place, and power so readers notice the lineage behind what they eat and feel invited to cook with that history in mind.”

From crispy fried chicken to a cozy vegan chili, here are five recipes from American Soul that can turn your night in, into something unforgettable.

1. Brine Fried Chicken with Collard Greens

Chef Rock Harper shared his recipe for Brine Fried Chicken.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson / other

Start the night off with Southern comfort. Chef Rock Harper’s Brine Fried Chicken is golden, crispy, and irresistible and pairing it with Kevin Curry’s Collard Green Medley Salad adds just the right balance of flavor.

Fried Chicken

2 (3- to 4-pound) antibiotic-free chickens, cut into 8 pieces each

6 cups flour ½ cup rice flour

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Brine

2 quarts water (8 cups)

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup kosher salt

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 garlic clove, smashed

1 small onion

To make the brine, mix all brine ingredients in a bowl until combined. Put the chicken in a large roasting dish and pour the brine over the chicken. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours. Remove the chicken from the brine and let it dry slightly on a wire rack while preparing the batter. In a large bowl, stir together the flours, salt, and spices. Dredge the chicken, 4 pieces at a time, in the flour. Gently shake the bowl to coat the chicken with flour, and then transfer the pieces to a wire rack, being careful not to scrape off the batter. Repeat with remaining pieces of chicken and let dry on the wire rack for 30 minutes. Pour the oil into a deep fryer or 5-quart pot and heat it to a temperature of 350°F. In batches, add chicken to the oil, frying the white and dark meat separately, until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F (approximately 15 minutes for white meat, 18 minutes for dark). Cook only about 4 to 6 pieces per batch. Overcrowding the oil will drop the temperature too much and yield a greasy product. Drain on paper towel–lined plates and serve with plenty of napkins!

– Recipe by Rock Harper

Chef Kevin Curry‘s Collard Green Medley Salad.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson

2. Collard Green Medley Salad

1 pound collard greens, washed and chopped, divided

1 slice thick center-cut bacon, chopped (I prefer smoky to add more flavor)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 leek (bulb only), sliced into rounds

1¼ cups no-salt-added chicken broth, divided

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 large bundle chard, stemmed and chopped

1 large bundle kale, stemmed and chopped

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Wash the collard greens in a large pot or sink to remove dirt. Remove the stems. Stack the leaves on top of one another, roll them up, then chop into pieces. Grab 3 stems and dice into pieces; set aside. Set a large pot on medium-high heat, then add bacon, oil, leek, and chopped collard green stems. Cook until leek is tender and the edges have browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add half the collard greens to the pot and reduce heat to medium. Add half the chicken broth to the pot and all the vinegar, and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until the greens wilt enough to allow you to add remaining collards and broth to the pot. Stir. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add chard and kale and cook for an additional 10 minutes. The longer you cook them, the better they’ll taste. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy! (Consider serving with air-fried fish nuggets.)

– Recipe by Kevin Curry

2. Jambalaya

Jambalaya recipe by Renae Wilson.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson

If you like a little heat, this jambalaya is full of spice, color, and teamwork. From chopping veggies to layering flavors, it keeps both of you busy, stirring, tasting, and sneaking bites.

1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, divided

2½ cups dry long-grain white rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

16 ounces andouille sausage, sliced into 1-inch rounds

1 small green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1 bunch scallion whites, chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley stems, plus chopped leaves for garnish

3 cloves garlic, minced

1½ teaspoons white pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 or 2 jalapeños, serranos, or Fresno chilies, seeded and chopped (optional)

3 cups vegetable, chicken, or fish stock 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

3 sprigs fresh thyme

8 ounces crabmeat

In a medium bowl, toss shrimp, lemon zest, and 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning to coat shrimp; cover and let marinate at room temperature while preparing the jambalaya. Rinse rice until water runs clear and set aside. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add andouille and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer andouille to a bowl and set aside. Add rice to Dutch oven and stir until toasted, about 4 minutes. Add bell peppers, celery, carrot, and scallion whites. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add parsley stems, garlic, white pepper, smoked paprika, remaining Cajun seasoning, salt, and chilies (if using). Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Drizzle stock and tomato sauce over rice and vegetables (do not stir). Add sausage and thyme sprigs, and bring everything to a boil. Cover pot. Reduce heat to low and let simmer vigorously for 18 minutes. Remove lid. Scatter shrimp and crabmeat on top in an even (if possible, single) layer. Cover and let seafood steam until shrimp is just cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes more. Turn off heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove lid and discard thyme sprigs. Fold the seafood into the rice, sausage, and vegetables. Adjust salt to taste. Garnish with parsley leaves and lemon juice.

– Recipe by Renae Wilson

3. Vegan Chilli & Skillet Cornbread

Chef Renae and Chef Anela worked together to curate a list of recipes that tells the story of Black History in the United States.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson

A pot of vegan chili simmering while cornbread bakes sets the perfect vibe for a Netflix-and-chill night.

Vegan Chilli

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound plant-based ground meat or 1 pound finely chopped portobello mushrooms

1 large onion, chopped

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 bell peppers (any color), chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon mustard powder

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

2 teaspoons salt, plus more for seasoning

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1½ teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

½ teaspoon ground or grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons soy or Worcestershire sauce

1 cup vegetable stock 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can beans (such as kidney, pinto, black, or black-eyed peas), drained and rinsed

In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high. Add plant-based meat or mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. If using plant-based meat, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to a bowl; if using mushrooms, leave in pot. Add onion, sweet potato, bell peppers, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, tomato paste, garlic, mustard powder, thyme, black pepper, salt, smoked paprika, oregano, and nutmeg. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in soy or Worcestershire sauce, then vegetable stock and tomatoes. If using plant-based meat, return to pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered, stirring often, until thickened and vegetables are soft, about 30 minutes. Stir in beans and simmer until heated through, about 10 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Southern Skillet Cornbread

2 slices thick-cut bacon

½ cup (1 stick) butter, plus more for serving

1¼ cups cornmeal

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ cups buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat, turning often, until crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain (save for another use); reserve bacon grease in the pan. Add butter to skillet and let melt. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add buttermilk and eggs and stir until just combined. Swirl skillet until fully coated with butter and bacon grease. Pour in the batter and place skillet in the oven. Bake until cornbread is browned on top and edges pull away from sides of pan, 20 to 25 minutes. Top with pats of butter, slice, and serve hot.

4. Chicken Purloo

The provides history behind each dish.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson

This slow-simmered Southern dish is meant for lingering. The aromas fill the kitchen while you sip wine, set the mood, and wait for the flavors to meld.

1 large onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons bacon grease or oil of choice

1 whole raw chicken, cut up

4 cups chicken broth or water

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups white rice

2 smoked sausage links (pork, chicken, or turkey), sliced

½ inch thick

In a large cast-iron or heavy-bottomed pan, sauté onion and garlic in bacon grease over medium-high heat until onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add chicken, broth, bay leaf, and thyme to the pan. Season with salt and pepper and bring everything to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 1 to 1½ hours. Remove chicken and debone. Measure out 4 cups of broth (add more broth or water if needed for 4 complete cups), add salt and pepper to taste, and return to a boil. Add rice and sausage to pot. Cover and simmer until grains are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove thyme and bay leaf and fluff rice with a fork. Add chicken back to the pot and fold to combine before serving.

– Recipe by Benjamin “BJ” Dennis

5. Succotash with Tarragon & Creme Fraiche and Buttermilk Biscuits

Recipe ingredients for Succotash with Tarragon & Creme Fraiche and Buttermilk Biscuits curated by Dinner Déjà Vu: Southern Tonight, French Tomorrow, by Jennifer Hill Booker.

Source: Anela Malik and Renae Wilson / other

This duo is perfect for winding down. The succotash adds a burst of color and brightness while the warm, buttery biscuits beg to be shared.

2 cups butter beans (fresh or frozen)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup thick-cut hickory smoked bacon, about 6 strips; cut into ¼-inch lardons

1 small sweet onion, chopped fine, about ½ cup

3 celery ribs, chopped into ¼-inch dice

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice, about ¾ cup

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

2 large garlic cloves, minced

4 scallions, white and green parts, chopped fine

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, coarsely chopped

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup crème fraîche, for garnish

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves, for garnish

Bring 1 quart of salted water (about 2 teaspoons of salt) to a rolling boil. Add butter beans and cook for 3 to 5 minutes for fresh beans and 5 to 10 minutes for frozen. Remove from heat, drain, and reserve until needed. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the lardons and cook until crisp, about 7 minutes. Stir in the onion, celery, and bell pepper, stirring to coat with the butter and bacon fat. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the corn, garlic, and scallions and cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cooked butter beans to the mixture and stir to combine. Stir in the heavy cream and tarragon. Reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 5 more minutes, or until succotash is heated through. Season liberally with salt and black pepper and serve garnished with crème fraîche and tarragon.

– Recipe from Dinner Déjà Vu: Southern Tonight, French Tomorrow, by Jennifer Hill Booker

Cooking for someone isn’t just about food — it’s about connection, conversation and intimacy.

As Chef Malik reminds us: “What’s more intimate than trusting someone to directly contribute to your wellness, your joy, your safety? Cooking for someone is deep love and deep care.”

