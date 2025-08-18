Mompreneurs: World Bride Magazine’s Myrdith Leon-McCormack On Becoming Wedding Media Royalty

✕

In the latest episode of Mompreneurs, Myrdith Leon-McCormack traces her remarkable journey—from celebrity manicurist to global magazine publisher. The mom of three is the founder and editorial director of World Bride Magazine—a leading publication for multicultural wedding content—and a sought-after branding expert. She joined Mompreneurs host Nancy Redd to discuss the milestones that shaped her career, the importance of family, and keeping a publication thriving in the digital age.

Myrdith left her career in corporate finance to pursue her creative passions. Starting as a manicurist, she built a career that took her to New York Fashion Week, London, Paris, Miami Swim, and beyond. Traveling the world deepened her appreciation for other cultures—a perspective that would later become the heartbeat of her magazine.

She’d always loved writing, and fashion was her passion. Her path ultimately merged the two.

“You need to pivot if you want your dreams to work—if you want to survive, if you want to live, if you want to thrive.”

As a celebrity manicurist working on set with high-profile clients, Myrdith couldn’t ignore the lack of diversity she saw in the fashion industry. She wasn’t afraid to speak up, often questioning why there weren’t more Black models. This planted the seed for her own publication.

World Bride Magazine came about almost by accident. Its very first iteration was nothing more than a marketing catalog for her bridal salon at the time. But between Myrdith’s artistry, access to top creatives, and print media still thriving at the time, the catalog took on a life of its own. She was flooded with an overwhelming demand for copies. She remembers laughing, saying, “This is not a real magazine!”

By 2006, it was official: World Bride Magazine launched, offering readers a lens into stunning wedding traditions and celebrations from all over the world. It became Myrdith’s love letter to her global community—a chance to curate a platform for traditions and perspectives that deserve the spotlight.

“I didn’t want to ask permission to put a Black woman on the cover.”

She continued, “That’s why I started World Bride Magazine. I didn’t want to ask permission to put a man on the cover, to put a wedding planner on the cover, or a plus-size curvy woman on the cover.”

Still, as a global publisher, Myrdith is mindful of her multicultural audience. “I live in a diverse community and I have to remember who my audience is,” she said. “I’m not here to change their perspective of anything.”

“My children, my family were always a part of my business. That was very important to me.”

When Myrdith began her journey as a mompreneur, she had three young children. Haitian-born and raised with a deep appreciation for family and community, she made it work by involving them in the business early on. From helping at the reception desk to stocking, marketing, and custodial duties, she provided opportunities to earn money and learn responsibility—”so that my children knew that nothing came easy and it wasn’t free.”

“I never wanted to resent having children.”

“I didn’t want to be that parent that said, ‘I sacrificed everything for you.’ I was like, no, I’m not gonna sacrifice my career. You could be a part of it so you could learn a lesson, and then you can choose which direction you want to go,” she affirmed.

“Because if I’m happy, I’m gonna make you ecstatic. So let mommy be happy doing what she loves and I will provide for you. And then when it’s your turn, I will foster your dreams as well.”

Now a proud grand-mompreneur, Myrdith is also a renowned branding expert and the founder of MLM Represents, a branding and public relations firm. Her background working alongside world-class creatives and navigating global markets honed a perspective that’s both strategic and culturally aware.

Looking ahead, Myrdith hopes to nurture the careers of future editorial icons to continue her legacy of authentic storytelling.

“I’m trying to mentor the next generation of publishers, writers, and storytellers.”

“I believe we should be telling our own stories as people of color, and stop leaving it to other people to celebrate us,” she said.

As a businesswoman, she’s equally committed to fostering networks of support among entrepreneurs. “I want us to help other people … Support other business, you know? We need each other. It’s not a one-man show. Success is not limited to one person in that one space … There’s enough for everyone.”

