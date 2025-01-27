‘The Nude Queen,’ 30, Found Dead In Cleveland 3 Months After ‘Baddies’ Audition

Family members are grieving the loss of influencer Reyna Dunlap, known online as “The Nude Queen,” according to reports from PEOPLE and local news outlet Cleve Scene. The 30-year-old influencer was found dead in a vacant house in Cleveland.

Authorities from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Cleveland Police stated that there were no apparent signs of trauma when Dunlap’s body was discovered in the abandoned home on Francis Avenue, Cleveland 19 noted. And her mother is seeking answers.

Cleve Scene reports that Dunlap had traveled to the city three months earlier to audition for Baddies Midwest, a reality show on the Zeus Network featuring personalities like Chrisean Rock and Natalie Nunn. Dunlap, who had over 80,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), had reportedly been determined to make her mark on the show and fulfill her dream of becoming a well-known TV personality. However, her family—including her mother, sister, and uncle—are left confused and searching for answers about her decision to travel to Cleveland.

“We don’t have any connections to Cleveland at all and we didn’t even know she was out of the state of Maryland,” said Dunlap’s mother, Karen Jones, during an interview with Cleveland 19.

Jones firmly believes that her daughter Reyna would never have willingly entered an abandoned house. When police discovered Reyna’s body, her hair and nails were freshly done, but the 30-year-old was found dressed in oversized, uncharacteristic clothing. Several of her personal belongings, including her phone and ID, were missing. While authorities have speculated that drugs may have played a role in her death, Jones is adamant that drugs were not involved.

“They suspected that it was an overdose. I said my daughter has never used hard drugs, talk to anybody. I will stake my life that the toxicology is going to come back that she did not have any hard drugs in her system,” Jones explained.

As of now, the cause of Reyna’s death remains undetermined. In the meantime, Jones and her youngest daughter, Kira, have turned to TikTok, asking social media users for help in unraveling the mystery surrounding Dunlap’s passing.

Additionally, Kira launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for Dunlap’s funeral expenses. The family also plans to “hire a Private Investigator to investigate her death.”

