Why Are Hallways Disappearing From US Homes?

Published on November 25, 2024

Moving in to new home together

Source: Vesnaandjic / Getty

 

Where are all the hallways disappearing to in American homes? Researchers say hallways have become one of the first casualties of high home prices and expensive costs associated with home building, according to a new study by Realtor.com.

The decline of hallways is part of a broader trend where designers are finding creative ways to maximize living space in smaller homes. The report highlighted this shift, noting that the median size of newly built single-family homes dropped to 2,140 square feet in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 116 square feet from 2023. This marks a departure from the “McMansion” era, which the website characterized by larger, sprawling homes that dominated housing trends before the pandemic.

Jeni Nichols, vice president of design for John Burns Research and Consulting believes hallways will become rare for the foreseeable future. “Circulation space like hallways use square footage while typically not providing any function,” the building expert explained. “They become one of the features that are easy to cut back on.”

Minimalist interior of white apartment with cozy bedroom

Source: brizmaker / Getty

 

The decline of the traditional hallway can be attributed, in part, to rising home prices.

According to Forbes, the average cost to build a new home in the United States in 2024 is approximately $329,000, not including land. However, this figure can fluctuate widely based on factors such as location, the size of the home, and the materials used. APS Masonry points out that wood homes can offer a more affordable option, depending on the type of wood used and the complexity of the design. In contrast, brick homes tend to have higher upfront costs, driven by the expense of materials and the labor required for construction.

Timing is also crucial. For instance, economist Ralph McLaughlin noted that the median price of newly renovated homes for sale this June held steady compared to the previous year, remaining at $445,000. 

“However, the median price per square foot grew by 3.4%, indicating that the inventory of smaller and more affordable homes has grown in share,” McLaughlin added.

New home, boxes and couple on floor, real estate and property with package, moving in and search for items. Apartment, man and woman on ground, cardboard and relocation with achievement and happiness

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Nichols echoed this trend, pointing out that 43% of residential designers working in production saw a decrease in the size of their projects last year compared to the year prior.

“And 27% of production residential designers reduced the size of projects they designed last year to save on costs,” Nichols added. “Builders are trying to build homes that people can afford to buy since people have less buying power than they used to.”

In addition to eliminating hallways, homebuyers are increasingly choosing to forgo other spaces to save on square footage and expensive home-building costs. Areas like eat-in kitchens, pocket offices, and Jack-and-Jill bathrooms—full-sized bathrooms shared between two bedrooms with direct access from each—are also being cut from many home designs.


