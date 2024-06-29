MadameNoire Featured Video

Are both men and women genuinely concerned about their partner’s sexual history? Instagram influencer KountryBoyJayy hit the streets to investigate whether people are worried about their partner’s “body count” or the number of past sexual partners.

In a June 12 Instagram video, KountryBoyJayy interviewed comedian Jonathan Slocumb, who shared his thoughts on the matter. Dressed in a stylish black fedora and a sharp black-and-white outfit, the comic and actor expressed his indifference towards his partner’s past number of sexual partners, regardless of whether they’ve had “30 bodies,” as KountryBoyJayy mentioned.

“It’s in the past. I don’t care. Whatever she did, that’s what she did. She’ll never be with another man after me, that’s for sure,” Slocumb proudly proclaimed.

Amusingly, for the Kingdom Business star, a major dating red flag is if a woman is “white” and “smokes.”

KountryBoyJayy interviewed two women on the topic, and their answers were surprising.

The tone shifted when KountryBoyJayy spoke with two young women with differing views on the topic in a video posted on June 11. One of them felt a man’s “body count” should ideally be under 5. Meanwhile, her friend said she wouldn’t judge a man for having many sexual partners but admitted it might make her cautious, as it could influence her perception of him as “easy.”

However, she noted she would still consider being intimate with him.

The lively debate sparked numerous reactions from social media users in the comments section. One user criticized the woman who suggested that five partners for a man was too much, calling her “diabolical.” A male commenter agreed, asserting that men typically have at least “8-14″ partners. In response, a female netizen admitted that she would also judge a man with more than 14 partners.

“14? You’re a bop,” the social media user commented, a thinly veiled term for a promiscuous person.

Other users applauded Slocumb for his mature response.

“’It’s the past, I don’t care,’ The younger gen doesn’t know how to process that type of maturity,” an Instagram user said of Slocumb’s comment.

Another user chimed in, “Grown people don’t care about a person’s body count.”

If you’re curious about the numbers, between 2015 and 2019, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that men had more sexual partners than women. Specifically, sexually experienced men and women aged 25-49 had a median of 6.3 and 4.3 opposite-sex partners in their lifetime, respectively.

Why is it difficult to talk about body count?

Thoughts and beliefs on sex can differ for a person depending on age and their beliefs, but discussing the number of sexual partners someone has had can be challenging for several reasons. People often consider their sexual history a private matter, feeling uncomfortable or vulnerable when discussing it with others, including their current partners. Societal judgments and stigma surrounding sexual history can also contribute to these difficulties, as individuals may fear being unfairly judged or labeled based on the number of their past partners, as we saw happen numerous times in the comments section, creating unfair sexual double standards, Very Well Mind notes.

Moreover, conversations about past sexual experiences can evoke feelings of insecurity or threat in both parties of a relationship. Concerns about comparisons, feelings of adequacy, or potential implications for the current relationship can make these discussions particularly sensitive and challenging to navigate.

However, studies show that people have become more accepting of different sexual attitudes since the late 1970s. Thoughts about casual or premarital sex have become more liberal. According to a 2020 Pew Research survey, a significant majority of American adults (65%) believe that sex between unmarried adults in a committed relationship can be acceptable. Additionally, about six-in-ten (62%) think that casual sex between consenting adults who are not in a committed relationship can be sufficient, at least on occasion. While both men and women generally share similar perspectives on premarital sex, men are notably more inclined than women to find casual sex acceptable (70% versus 55%).

What are your thoughts on body count? Do you have regular discussions with your partner about their sexual history?

