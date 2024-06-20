MadameNoire Featured Video

According to a recent study by Tony Brown, a distinguished sociology professor at Rice University and co-authored by Rice Ph.D. student Quintin Gorman Jr., support for Black nationalism remains strong. However, the characteristics of its supporters have evolved significantly since its emergence in the 1900s.

Black Nationalism is a political and social movement that advocates for Black people’s unity, self-determination, and empowerment. Rooted in the struggle against racial oppression and injustice, it has played a significant role in shaping the African American experience and identity throughout history.

Brown and Gorman took a look at data from Black adults surveyed in the 2012 Outlook on Life Surveys, aiming to identify the characteristics associated with contemporary Black nationalism. Titled “Wakanda Forever! Consistency in Correlates of Black Nationalist Tendencies,” the study revealed significant shifts from earlier decades.

Contrary to findings from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, which linked age, gender, income, education, and religiosity to Black nationalist tendencies, the study found that none of these factors predicted Black nationalism today. Instead, the researchers identified two consistent predictors: white antipathy, a strong dislike or hostility toward whites, and shared fate, referring to a sense of solidarity or unity among Black individuals.

These findings highlight a contemporary shift in the drivers of Black nationalism, emphasizing the role of racial attitudes and collective identity over traditional demographic or socioeconomic factors.

“The profile of who is a Black nationalist or a supporter is less clear than in past years,” Brown said, according to a press release. “It’s more generally and widely accepted in various circles.”

The 2018 Marvel film Black Panther had a positive impact on Black Nationalism, Brown and Gorman noted.

Additionally, the study highlighted the impact of the 2018 film Black Panther, which achieved immense commercial success and grossed over $700 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide within weeks of its release. According to the researchers, the movie’s portrayal of the fictional nation of Wakanda correlated deeply with Black nationalism principles of separatism and solidarity despite being a work of fantasy.

Brown and Gorman’s study revealed that historical events like Barack Obama’s presidency, police brutality, and disparities in healthcare have also shaped the evolution of Black perspectives on the ideology. Supporters believe there is still more work needed to truly build a world where the needs of Black individuals are fully met.

Brown hopes the study will encourage policymakers to develop innovative legislation that will address racial inequality, prioritizing Black communities’ thoughts, beliefs, desires and concerns across the U.S.

“All these things show how white supremacy endures, and it’s at a moment when I think many Black people thought real racial progress had been made,” Brown added. “They’re now realizing that some things haven’t changed as much as we thought they had changed.”

Black nationalism history.

Per Stanford University, the roots of Black nationalism stretch back to the nineteenth century, finding expression through leaders like Martin Delany, an abolitionist who envisioned the emigration of northern free Blacks to Africa, which he dubbed the “Back To Africa” Movement. Delany believed this migration would aid in African nation-building and uplift African Americans’ status in the U.S.

In 1914, he founded the United Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). Garvey’s vision, outlined in his essay “The Future as I See It,” aimed at comprehensive improvement across industrial, commercial, social, religious, and political realms for African Americans. Central to UNIA’s agenda was promoting Black emigration to Africa for national independence.

In the late 1950s and ’60s, figures like Malcolm X and groups such as the Black Panther Party emerged as pivotal voices advocating for Black independence. As a prominent leader of the Nation of Islam (NOI), Malcolm X advocated for desegregation and argued for the establishment of a separate nation for Black people.

Stanford University noted that in his influential 1963 speech “Message to the Grassroots,” he articulated a vision where land ownership was essential for true freedom and equality, rejecting mere integration in favor of establishing autonomous Black communities.

The Black Panther Party, founded by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale, emerged as a radical political organization promoting Black self-defense, community organizing, and socialist principles. They advocated for the right of Black communities to defend themselves against police violence and other forms of oppression. The group also established a range of community service programs, including complimentary breakfast programs for children, health clinics, and educational initiatives to empower and support Black communities.

Today, Black Nationalism continues to shape various facets of African American culture, politics, and activism. Movements like Afrocentrism celebrated African cultural heritage and reclaimed historical narratives suppressed by colonialism and white supremacy. Pan-Africanism also advocates for global solidarity among people of African descent to confront shared challenges affecting Black communities worldwide.

