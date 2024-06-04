Former Assistant Of Ye Files Lawsuit Against Rapper Alleging Sexual Harassment And Wrongful Termination

Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is suing the rapper and entrepreneur for alleged sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

Pisciotta purportedly received a $1 million salary offer from Ye to serve as his personal assistant following her contributions to the production of his Yeezy women’s fashion line and multiple tracks on his tenth studio album, Donda, in July 2021.

According to the suit, under her employment contract, Ye mandated Pisciotta’s availability 24/7, a condition to which she agreed. However, soon after assuming the role, Pisciotta claims that the “Real Friends” artist began sending her inappropriate sexual messages, making crude requests of her.

Inside the eyebrow-raising complaint, Pisciotta alleged that Ye once requested that she deliver him sexual enhancement “honey” before one of his sexual encounters and would often send videos of himself having sexual intercourse with women.

In one message, Pisciotta claimed that she received a text from the Grammy Award-winning rapper asking, “Is my d-ck racist?” In a follow-up message, he allegedly stated, “I’m going to stare at pictures of white women with black asses and beat the shit out of my racist d-ck.”

Per the lawsuit, while working for the “Good Life” rapper, Pisciotta alleged that the celeb would masturbate on the phone with her as they tried to discuss business matters. In a startling moment on a flight destined for Paris, Pisciotta claimed that Ye requested her presence in his room, locking them both inside as the door proved inoperable from within. Pisciotta alleged that she sat on a chair directly across from Ye’s bed, where he lay masturbating under the covers until he fell asleep.

“She also claimed that he got angry after she shut down any advances to ‘date or have sex’ with him,” Page Six noted.

Pisciotta alleged she was never paid her negotiated salary.

Pisciotta was terminated in October 2022, just a month after being promoted to Chief of Staff for various business endeavors of the rapper. She was allegedly offered a $3 million salary for her promotion, which she allegedly never received, the lawsuit states. Pisciotta also claimed she was promised a $3 million severance package by Ye, which was never fulfilled.

The former assistant is seeking compensation for breach of contract and a hostile work environment. Alongside allegations of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination, Pisciotta is suing Ye and his Yeezy companies for fraud, unpaid wages and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

