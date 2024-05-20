MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent interview on The Cutting Room Floor With Recho Omondi May 10, acclaimed stylist Law Roach disclosed that he and Zendaya have yet to collaborate with fashion powerhouses Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and Saint Laurent, collectively known as the “Big Five” in the industry, to craft a show-stopping red carpet ensemble for Zendaya.

Renowned for his impeccable taste, Law Roach recently curated a remarkable Maison Margiela and Galliano gown for Zendaya’s highly anticipated return to the Met Gala after a five-year hiatus. Despite his trailblazing approach to fashion, he claimed that the “Big Five” have slowly embraced his innovative vision, especially when dressing the talented Dune actress.

“I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar,” he told Omondi.

Roach noted that even when Zendaya managed to land her first cover shoot with American Vogue in July 2017, the major fashion houses of the industry were hesitant to work with her on a red-carpet look.

“Like, I still have the receipts. By the time she had got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t.”

To clarify, Roach highlighted that although Zendaya has showcased pieces from Chanel, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Dior in editorial shoots, none of the prestigious fashion houses have reached out to collaborate on a special red-carpet ensemble for her. He pointed out that her appearances in Valentino attire on the red carpet in 2021 and 2022 were made possible solely due to her existing contract with the renowned Italian fashion brand.

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never.”

Roach defends working with Annie Leibovitz.

Omondi was astonished by Roach’s revelation, but The Cutting Room Floor host was even more taken aback when Roach defended his collaboration with legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz for Zendaya’s Vogue cover shoot released in April. Leibovitz, renowned for her evocative and personal portraits of celebrities, has faced criticism over the years for her portrayal of Black women.

“I would never trust Annie Leibovitz to take my photo,” Omondi told the revered stylist.

In 2022, the fashion photographer’s photo shoot with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson drew scrutiny, with many users pointing out the inadequate lighting used for the historic shoot of the Black woman justice. Similar accusations against her for her cover shoots featuring Viola Davis and Simone Biles have been leveled. One critic commented that Leibovitz’s work left celebrities “lifeless” and “sad” in their Vanity Fair and Vogue spreads.

Roach confessed that he hadn’t “paid attention” to the criticism surrounding Leibovitz’s past shoots featuring Black women. Surprisingly, he commended the photographer’s recent collaboration with Coco Gauff for Vogue and expressed that it had long been his aspiration to work with the esteemed figure in fashion photography.

“To be quite honest, I asked for Annie,” he said, doubling down on Zendaya’s Vogue cover. “For me, it was this little Black boy from Chicago that’s getting a chance to shoot his first American Vogue cover with couture with Zendaya in Paris. I wanted to work with somebody that I know is a legend and an icon.”

When Omondi questioned why he hadn’t contacted other photographers, such as Steven Meisel, who might have been a more suitable choice for the task, Roach asserted his confidence in Leibovitz’s ability to execute and capture his vision effectively.

“I trusted her, and I also trusted me, and I also trusted Zendaya, and I also trusted the clothes I chose,” he continued.

When they arrived on set, Roach noted that the fashion icon had “every shot” laid out and “already knew the lighting” she would use to bring the former Disney star’s cover shoot to life.

“It was an experience. These younger photographers don’t do that,” he added during his Cutting Room Floor appearance. “Whatever people say about the recent work didn’t matter to me because I know and I’m confident in myself that I can bring something out of somebody no matter how difficult people paint them to be. “

