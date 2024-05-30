MadameNoire Featured Video

An Indian couple has been arrested after allegedly throwing their 6-year-old son into a canal to be eaten by crocodiles. On Saturday, May 4, authorities found the partially eaten body of the boy.

According to People, Savitri Kumar and her husband, Ravi Kumar, were arrested and charged with murder for their role in the incident in Karnataka, India.

Vinod, the son of Savitri and Ravi, suffered from a speech and hearing impairment, and police recovered his remains from within the mouth of a crocodile.

The youngster ended up in the crocodile-infested canal after Ravi and Savitri got into an argument over the boy’s disabilities. Authorities reported that Ravi continued to harass Savitri and demanded that she “throw the child away.”

Dandeli rural police inspector Krishna Barakeri told outlets, “After a quarrel over the same matter escalated on Saturday night, Savitri allegedly threw her son into a waste canal linked to the crocodile-infested Kali river around 9 p.m.”

Ravi blamed his wife for having a child with disabilities, which caused Savitri to throw 6-year-old Vinod into the canal. Fortunately, neighbors witnessed the altercation and called the police. Authorities initiated a search for the boy but couldn’t find him on the first night. After breaking and waiting for the sun to rise, police recovered Vinod’s body “with several bite marks and a hand missing.”

“We have registered a case at Dandeli Rural Police station under section 109 (Abetment of any offense, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested both husband and wife in connection with the incident,” Barakeri explained.

Savitri claimed, “My husband is responsible. He kept saying let [Vinod] die. If my husband keeps repeating such things, how much torture could my son endure? But he kept repeatedly telling me to let the child die.”

The couple also share a 2-year-old son together.