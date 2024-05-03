MadameNoire Featured Video

A viral TikTok is unleashing heated debates when it asks women, “Would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear?” The question sheds light on the severity of violence Black women face by highlighting the occurrence on TikTok.

On April 10, Screenshot HQ posted a TikTok with several ladies responding to the controversial question. The census revealed that 7 of 8 women preferred to be stuck in a forest with a carnivorous bear over a man. Since its post-date, the 29-second video has garnered 2 million likes, nearly 15 million views and over 66,000 comments.

Separate from the clip, Franchesca Ramsey, a TV writer, actress and host, amplifies the discussion around violence as it makes a horrifying connection to these women’s responses.

The host of Fix It Pod took to Instagram April 30 to weigh in on the viral TikTok with a powerful performance of singing and guitar playing. She schooled the public of naysayers on why so many women choose to risk it all with a bear rather than with a man in the woods.

Ramsey wrote in the caption of her serenade, “This is why so many women overwhelmingly chose the bear.”

The clip begins with Ramsey playing chords on a guitar while telling people with an opinion to “shove it.” As facts about sexual and global violence appeared in the video, the songstress urged naysayers to rethink their views about women’s choice of the bear.

Justifying women’s choice of the bear, Ramsey listed devastating headlines about global and sexual violence.

“4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard,” one headline stated.

“A 13-year-old girl told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police allegedly raped her,” another headline followed.

Among the headlines, MadameNoire reported on the story as it relates to “Twins stabbed, one fatally in Brooklyn deli after refusing man’s advances, sources say.”

Victims of a fatal stabbing, 19-year-old twin sisters Sanyia and Samyia Spain, crossed paths with a disgruntled man on March 17 inside a New York deli. The man committed the heinous crimes after the twins reportedly rejected his advances. Samyia died at the hospital. Days later, Veo Kelly, 20, turned himself in to the police and is charged with the murder of Samyia and other weapon possession counts.

In the comments section of her clip, Ramsey steered the conversation toward men.

“It seems for many men it’s confusing to learn that there’s a fate worse than death. But if I get attacked by a bear, the bear will not go on to have an illustrious career while I’m blamed for being mauled,” she argued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Black and Indigenous women are murdered at a higher rate than any other race.

Some Black folks on TikTok shared their opinions on why women fear some men.

A Black male TikToker named Big Swave reposted another brother’s list of pros and cons of women being in a forest with a bear rather than a man. He seemingly took sides with women choosing the bear.

“I completely understand the logic of women saying ‘I would rather be in a forest with a bear that’ll just kill me than me being in a forest with a man that will probably rape me repeatedly and then… possibly kill me,'” he argued in the TikTok.

How would y’all answer the viral TikTok question? Bear or man?