Apryl Jones is fed up with the men of today’s dating world.

During an Instagram Live session, reposted by LiveBitez on April 30, the reality TV star and actress went in on modern men, calling them “bitches,” noting how they require too much from women today.

“Y’all be wanting all the things,” the 37-year-old griped.

Jones argued that modern men often lack the traditional masculine traits essential for women to feel secure in their femininity. Drawing from personal experiences, the former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood personality highlighted one example, pointing out that some of her previous partners struggled with basic tasks like “changing a tire,” yet they were eager to have all of their demands fulfilled.

“Y’all want us in our feminine energy, then give us masculine energy because I feel like I’m sitting in the masculine all the time to where I don’t even know how to give you my feminine, and you want that, and it’s like, but how can I give that and you’re not even deserving of that? That is so weird to me…like grow up,” she complained.

Further along in Jones’ tirade, she contended that women constantly show up for men in the ways they demand, catering to their needs, but when women ask for respect and reciprocity, their requests often go unheard.

“I just feel like we want more for men. It’s like, y’all be wanting us to do all the things, but we do all the things we cook, we clean… and then you still want us to show up and make you feel like a bitch. No. We, the bitch. You make us feel like we that. I’m not doing all that. That’s too much.”

Jones’ friend, who was present for the Instagram Live session, shared why men might struggle to express affection and support in modern relationships. She suggested that some women fail to establish clear standards with their partners.

“There’s some women out there that will entertain a brother that does not do anything for them…That is the problem,” Jones’ pal speculated. “So the point is, we need to do better. We need to value ourselves and have morals.

Social media users call out Jones’ love and dating stance.

Netizens in the comments section weren’t too quick to listen to Jones’s thoughts on modern men due to some of the rumors about her past relationship with Omarion. The reality TV star was frowned upon for dating the B2K singer’s former groupmate, Lil Fizz, several years after their breakup in 2016. During an interview with Jason Lee in 2023, Omarion claimed that Fizz’s romance with Jones, which lasted from 2019 to 2020, tarnished their friendship.

“Can’t listen to a broad who ‘smashed the homie’ of her child’s father,” one internet bully penned of the star’s breakup with Omarion.

“Complaining about what she keeps choosing is insane,” another user wrote.

A third netizen identified as a “real man” commented, “I’m at home raising my family. Leave us out of this. Real men don’t want y’all because y’all have too much baggage and drama. You’re a liability and a bill.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Wrong messenger.”

What’s happening with Jones’ current love life?

Supporters eagerly followed Jones and actor Taye Diggs’ romance in 2023, seemingly enchanted by their affectionate relationship. However, the current status of their bond remains uncertain. Despite gaining popularity for her amusing social media videos with Diggs, the couple have since removed all traces of their endearing posts from their respective accounts.

However, during an interview Live Session on March 10, Jones revealed that she was “not single” when fans questioned her relationship status. She did not indicate if she and Diggs were still dating.

“No, I’m not single…stop asking. Just leave it be,” she added.

