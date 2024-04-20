MadameNoire Featured Video

Retired NFL linebacker Channing Crowder didn’t appreciate Drake hitting on his wife at his concert and wants the rapper to see him.

In 2023, Crowder and his wife of over 10 years, Aja Crowder, attended Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What? Tour at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

An Instagram clip Crowder posted to his Instagram on April 14 showed Drake in a cage suspended mid-air when he paused to acknowledge a woman in a green top inside one of the arena’s suites and comment on how good she looked.

“Oh, shit. The green right there…fine as hell,” Drake said.

The woman in the green happened to be Aja, and many couldn’t believe how he managed to spot Aja from far away.

Although the moment happened last year, Crowder proved the woman in the green was his wife by posting a reel to Instagram that included mini clips of his wife wearing the green top Drake pointed out, which she wore the entire day before the concert.

The couple attended a cowboy-themed event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and took some of their peers from the charity event to Drake’s show.

Aja filmed her husband’s reaction to Drake hitting on her. With his eyes wide, he said, “Man, to hell with him. I ain’t worried about Drake. I’ll see Drake in the parking lot.”

The 40-year-old former Miami Dolphins linebacker wrote in the caption, “First @kaicenat now @champagnepapi [trying to] take my lady. Y’all need to stop playing with me! Ima fight ’bout mine.”

This is ironically coming from the man who disrespectfully blasted NFL player Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, claiming she was with him for money. He also called Wilson a “square.”

“If Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gon be with him. Russell’s square. Russell’s square. Ciara had a — she has a good situation — but you’re not gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson… Everybody has a type,” Crowder said on The Pivot Podcast.

“And I love him on the field [but] he’s a square,” Crowder spoke on Wilson. “He’s a f–king square.”

Karma’s a b–h!”

Crowder also took to X with the clip of Drake hitting on his wife and insinuated he wanted to join Future and producer Metro Boomin’ on a diss track.

“Aye, Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my baby from the air. Let me in the booth!”