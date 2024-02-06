MadameNoire Featured Video

Drake is going viral over a leaked video that allegedly shows the Canadian entertainer slinging a monster (code for his man-meat) in a video. Social media reactions to the video were immediate and relentless.

On Feb. 6, X account @Campusnightchat posted the footage of a light-skinned man recording himself, sitting spread eagle, holding his impressive yet semi-flaccid penis while the cellphone blocked his face. The video has since been deleted.

“Full video of US rapper Drake leaked on the internet … rubbing himself.”

Some fans’ reactions to Drake’s alleged leaked penis video seemingly underestimated the rapper’s size, and their responses were hilarious.

One person even suggested that Rihanna may spin the block for the d.

Some fans weren’t trying to see Drake’s alleged penis on camera.

Other fans questioned Drake’s inability to keep a woman, considering all his assets, like being well-endowed and rich. Some even suggested he leaked the video himself.

One fan responded with Drake’s pretend response, with the 37-year-old entertainer co-opting a half-assed British accent.

Another X account alleged that social media personality Adin Ross confirmed that Drake affirmed that it was indeed his “missile” in the video. The two men even cracked jokes about the “Started From The Bottom” emcee attributes.

The rapper reportedly sent emojis to Adin in text messages and said he would use the image for an album cover.

Drake has been in the news as of late. The Canadian rapper is touring with fellow rapper J. Cole. During his Tampa tour stop, Drake was caught on camera acting extra sassy over his former lover’s hit single “Work,” as it played during his set.

The latest incident wouldn’t be the first time Drake’s been complimented on his penis size.

Not sure if Drake will confirm if it’s him in the video, and to be honest- who cares? The X app is scrubbing the video, but we certainly enjoyed the view.