Purple “Pimpin” Willie was caught slipping in his promo video for an exotic fashion company. His fanbase refuses to let him erase the blunder from his cortex.

On Feb. 18, Willie posted a promo video to promote Rainey’s Rave & Exotic Wear. His usual collaborator, Ramona Lisa, modeled the exotic wear under a purple buttoned-up nightgown to match the comedian’s emblematic suit—Willie’s followers know purple is his signature color.

Dressed in his usual straightened wig, purple suit and matching hat while carrying his cane, Willie ran toward a squatting Lisa to jump over her. Unfortunately, his dress shoes didn’t understand the assignment, and Willie lost his footing, parting ways with his wig, hat and gold chain.

“My lord,” Willie said as Lisa laughed while tending to him. “No way. No way a nigga did that.”

The flummoxed content creator then approached the camera, saying, “The things a nigga would do for a little bit of monty (money).”

Willie continued with the promo video despite the slip, encouraging viewers to visit Rainey’s website and instructing Lisa to show off the purple and white polka dot exotic wear she donned.

He then returned to his pimp character, wiping an invisible sweat from his brow before limping off camera and stopping himself to say his catchphrase in a sing-song manner.

“It’s purple!”

The video garnered over 8 million views, 968,000 likes, 30,000 comments, 72,000 bookmarks and 103,000 shares. His viewers sounded off in the comments about his Rainey’s promo video slip.

“[Them] church shoes will lead you astray every time.”

“He hit the ground and went from a perm to a low fade.”

“That bruise for sure is [going to] be purple.”

“He gone cry when he get in the car.”

“‘It’s purple, and I’m hurting.'”

“He hit that ground so hard, lmao. Even he couldn’t believe it.”

“He kept it going because he wasn’t going to make that jump again.”

“How slick back got his name.”

“‘Oh, my Lord.’ This man went through all the stages of grief!!!”

Despite the fall in one video, Pimpin’ Willie’s fans would not get off his case. In nearly every video following the fall, commenters reminded him of Rainey’s promo video slip-up, including the ones with him and Lisa. But he’s still loved by his over half a million followers on TikTok and nearly 640,000 followers on Instagram.

The man behind the wig and purple suit is comedian and motivational speaker Dean Wean of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams of making people giggle and smile, and he does that through Purple Pimpin’ Willie, “the hardest working ‘Show Pimp’ in the comedy game.”

His comedy chops as Willie has left an impression on people to where many know that “if it ain’t purple, it ain’t Willie.”