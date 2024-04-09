MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest edition of Tales From TikTok focuses on Davey Bad, a beloved comedian on the platform eagerly anticipating the day he finds a husband.

While he waits for that special someone, Davey channeled his comedic genius into a hilarious video, showcasing all the things he can’t wait to say to his future husband when they finally meet.

At the beginning of the amusing video, released Feb. 18, the TikTok sensation was captured exiting the grocery store and engaged in conversation with a friend. When questioned about his plans for the night, Davey shared with his buddy that he was contemplating what to cook for dinner for himself and his future life partner.

“I’m fittin’ to see what I’m cooking for dinner. Let me call my husband.”

Then, the camera panned to Davey as he wandered the baby section at Target, examining cribs with keen interest.

“Omg, I need this. Should I get this?” he said after he stumbled upon a nice brown crib. However, his friend reminded him that he didn’t “even have kids.”

Completely ignoring his pal’s comment, Davey replied, “Hold on, let me call my husband.”

The comedian shared a few more funny scenarios where he needed to “call” his future husband.

The camera continued to show Davey acting out several hilarious scenarios where he needed to “call” or “FaceTime” his future husband, like when shopping for shoes or “picking out some pants” for his lover.

In one scene, a roofing specialist arrived at the TikTok star’s home. He unabashedly requested the worker to “wait” until his husband returned.

“My husband takes care of all of that. You gon’ simply wait until my husband gets back,” the funny comedian said.

Davey also showed what it would be like if he got into a fight with his future spouse. In the brief interaction with his hubby, Davey told his partner that he picked out an outfit for him for a dinner date with his parents.

“I set your outfit on the bed because you are wearing all black tonight. Can you try it out for me?”

When his husband suggested he wear something “more comfortable,” Davey responded with a blank stare and silence, appearing to take offense at the remark.

The video ended with Davey chatting with a friend about a health concern. As he was advising his buddy on where to go to address his “itching” issue, his husband called.

“Hold on, this my husband. Hi, husband. I ain’t doing nothing. Aww, I miss you too,” he gushed.

The fans of the social media star got a kick from watching his funny video. Married women in the comments section could relate, with many noting how they call their husbands for “everything.”

“Period! Imma call my husband for everything like I can’t think for myself.” “I’ma ‘MY HUSBAND’ my way through life.” “‘My husband takes care of all of that!’ That’s me!”

This Tales From TikTok was so funny. We hope Davey finds his forever partner soon.

