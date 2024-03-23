MadameNoire Featured Video

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Brittish Williams won’t indulge in lavish five-star meals during her stay at FCI Waseca, where she’s serving a four-year prison sentence for multiple felony charges. However, the Basketball Wives LA star will have a diverse array of tasty snacks available in the prison’s commissary, including Rice Krispies, hot Cheetos, Gardetto’s mix, Nacho Doritos and vanilla pudding.

During her time at the Waseca, Minnesota-based all-female federal prison, Williams will also have a wide variety of dinner options through the prison’s commissary. The reality TV star, who was sentenced to four years in prison for bank fraud and identity theft in October 2023, can choose to chow down on sausage, refried beans, potatoes or pepperoni slices, according to Radar Online. If she’s feeling a little daring on the palette, a few unconventional food items are also available for purchase, like Spam, imitation crab and salmon flakes.

If the 34-year-old reality TV star needs a beverage to accompany her meal, Gatorade, hot chocolate, tea, and horchata are some of the drink items listed on FCI Waseca’s commissary menu.

As previously reported, Williams was accused by the Department of Justice of engaging in fraudulent activities totaling $564,000.

These included a variety of schemes such as tax evasion, bank fraud, insurance fraud, identity theft and exploiting pandemic relief programs.

In particular, Williams faced charges for multiple offenses: five counts of Social Security number misuse, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of providing false information to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud. Her convictions stemmed from actions like fabricating dependents, understating her income on tax filings, and using others’ Social Security numbers to acquire and misuse credit cards. Additionally, Williams was found guilty of submitting falsified medical bills to insurance companies and exploiting relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans during the pandemic.

The VH1 star was taken into custody in January by the U.S. Marshals after she lost her plea to delay her prison entry date, Radar Online noted in a separate article. Initially, the mother of one was scheduled to begin her sentence Dec. 11, but the star asked the court to push back her entry date so she could spend time with her daughter, Dash Dior Gordon, for Christmas. The judge agreed, and her self-surrender date was set for Jan. 3. However, when it was time to check in, Williams was reportedly a no-show on the day of the federal prison entry date.

Michael Thompson, the Basketball Wives LA star’s attorney, claimed that it was a miscommunication with her legal team, but the judge wasn’t forgiving. Williams’ bond was revoked, and the U.S. Marshals apprehended her. She was sent to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City before she was transferred to FCI Waseca.

Williams is scheduled for release in June 2027.

