MadameNoire Featured Video

Convicted celeb Brittish Williams reportedly didn’t show up for her Jan. 3 self-surrender date despite the court delaying it almost a month.

Radar Online reported that the former Basketball Wives reality star filed a motion requesting a sentence reduction several hours before she was ordered to arrive at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia. Williams reportedly requested that her four-year prison sentence be shortened to 2.6 years, aka 32 months. The celeb’s reasoning was allegedly that the court didn’t accurately calculate her sentence.

After not self-surrendering Jan. 3, the 34-year-old mother of one asked the court to postpone her report to prison until a ruling was made on her reduced sentence request.

In response, prosecutors argued that Williams’ four-year prison stint would already be less than the six she should be serving.

“Even if Williams did qualify for a potential reduction, the Government would oppose relief because she failed to report to the Bureau of Prisons as directed and she already received a more than generous disposition by way of the dismissal of counts carrying six years of consecutive mandatory minimums at the time of the original sentencing.”

The reality star was reportedly arrested Jan. 12. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Williams was not in Alderson FPC’s custody at the time of this reporting.

In December, a judge granted Williams’ request to change her self-surrender date so she could spend the holidays with her daughter, Dash Dior Gordon, 5, whom the reality star shares with former football player Lorzeno Gordon.

Although Williams’ asked for her surrender date to be Jan. 11, the judge shifted it from Dec. 11 to Jan. 3.

The Basketball Wives alum was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay over $564,000 in restitution in October 2023. Her crimes included tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud.

“I want my consequence to match my crime. That’s all. Don’t overly sentence me because of who I am because you feel like I should be held to a higher standard. Because the criminal system is not made for that,” Williams argued in her December 2023 interview with Carlos King. “The criminal system is supposed to be blind — where you’re basing things off of paperwork, what you see the person did, [if you see] the person had a history of doing that. If the person has done this before.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison Over Fraud Charges, Chaos Ensues Outside Courtroom”