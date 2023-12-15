MadameNoire Featured Video

A federal judge approved Brittish Williams’ appeal to delay her self-surrender, beginning her four-year prison sentence.

According to Radar Online, the 33-year-old mother of one was granted the extension to spend Christmas with her daughter, Dash Dior Gordon, 5. The judge’s latest ruling comes after the former Basketball Wives star formally asked for the extra time. Brittish’s motion stated that she was the “sole caregiver for her 5-year-old daughter” and that she needed the delayed surrender date to give her child more time to ease into the “upcoming transition.”

The filing reportedly added the child was “desperate” to be with her mother during the holidays. It also detailed that the 5-year-old girl would live with Brittish’s mother while the former reality star is incarcerated. The motion alerted the court that Brittish needed more time to help her mother find adequate housing for the child while the 33-year-old convicted felon was away.

“Ms. Williams and her mother have been working to find the necessary place. They believe that she can move in by the end of December. A little more time is needed to get a suitable living space for them. They have been working on it. They will not need more than a 30-day extension to get all of these issues finalized,” claimed Brittish’s lawyer.

The former reality star’s initial surrender date was Dec. 11. She and her legal counsel requested that she have until Jan. 11, but the judge ordered that her new date be Jan. 3.

In October, the Basketball Wives alum was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay over $564,000 in restitution. Her various crimes included tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud.

In a Reality with The King interview published Dec. 12, Brittish said a life-ruining gambling addiction she battled in 2017 led to “a lot of domino effects.” She recalled her father dying and supporting her sister through college at that time. She also noted that she was “25 or 26” and had bad credit.

Brittish said a woman she met offered to help her instantly build her credit by obtaining a CPN, a credit privacy number. Experian notes, “Scammers mislead consumers into thinking a CPN can replace your SSN, but it cannot, and it’s illegal to create a false identity with a CPN.”

Brittish told interviewer Carlos King that the CPN ultimately added to her crimes — although she seemed partially confused about the details.

“Everybody we probably know has known someone who’s had a CPN at some point,” Brittish claimed. “It’s a — I don’t even know what the proper terminology for it is. But it’s like they give you a social security number that you build up.”

“So when people see ‘Misuse of a social security number,’ they think I went and stole people’s social security numbers or something. That wasn’t the case,” she stated. “I bought a CPN from a credit lady. And I don’t know if it was somebody’s actual social security number or if it was something they created. I don’t know.”

It would still be fraud if she intentionally knew the number wasn’t hers.

